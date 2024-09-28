Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    Major fears over Labour’s nursery plan for 9-month-olds in schools

    By Anna Fazackerley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyMbb_0vmv5gBd00
    Experts say that caring for very young children presents a harder set of challenges than those typically faced by primary schools. Photograph: FatCamera/Getty Images

    Primary schools may not have enough space, facilities or staff to deliver the 100,000 new nursery places in England promised by the government, early childhood experts have warned.

    Labour is under pressure to create enough capacity to fulfil its ­promise of 30 hours of free childcare a week for eligible parents of ­children from the age of nine months to three years from next September – a commitment inherited from the previous government.

    The education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, last week announced that in the first phase of Labour’s plan, 300 new state nurseries would open in England by next September in primary schools with empty classrooms as a result of falling birthrates.

    But experts have warned that the £15m capital funding for this phase may not be enough to cover the cost of preparing schools to accept these very young children.

    With poorly paid staff hard to find and retain, and existing nurseries finding it hard to balance their books, they also questioned whether enough cash-strapped schools would want to step into early childcare.

    Dr Aaron Bradbury, lecturer in early childhood at Nottingham Trent University, said: “You can’t just say: ‘I’ve got a free classroom – let’s turn it into a nursery.’ The space and the facilities you need are completely different.”

    He said the idea of using primary schools was a reasonable one, but “it needs a much more thought-out plan”. He added: “A classroom has got 30 children sitting at tables, but two-year-olds are very different. They need space to develop and learn through play.”

    Bradbury said that as well as facilities such as small-size toilets and a door into an outdoor play area not used by the older children, schools may end up spending thousands on adaptations such as moving windows lower down so that very small children can see out of them.

    For children under two, schools would need a separate space for them to sleep in, kitchen facilities to sterilise bottles, toilets and a calm, quiet area to change nappies, he said.

    Sue Cowley, an expert on behaviour in schools, who has co-run her local preschool for more than a decade, said: “I’m not sure schools will want to take nine-month-olds. The ratios of staff to children are really high, so it is tough to make the funding work, and it can be harder to find staff who only want to look after babies.”

    Even with children of two years and older, some experts are saying empty classrooms will not be big enough. Cowley said: “For this age, you need lots of space for all the different areas of learning. For instance, inside, we have a sand tray, a climbing frame, a book corner where they sit to read, an art area and so on.”

    Related: Nurseries in England say new rules have reduced care to ‘crowd control’

    Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers union, said some schools had already been considering setting up nursery provision and would be pleased to get started, but stressed there needed to be “meaningful action to tackle the current workforce crisis the early years sector is facing” if these nurseries were to succeed.

    A survey this summer by the Early Years Alliance , which represents 14,000 providers of care and education to under-fives in England, showed that nearly 80% of providers had found it difficult to recruit staff in the past year. More than six in 10 also reported that staff had left the sector entirely in the last six months.

    Neil Leitch, the alliance’s chief executive, said: “I don’t recall a secretary of state ever saying: ‘My No 1 priority is early years,’ as Bridget Phillipson has.”

    Yet he added: “The rhetoric is right and the intention is solid but the narrative of opposition doesn’t necessarily become the reality of office.”Leitch said low pay was a big driver of people leaving or not choosing the sector, especially during a cost living crisis, but many were also leaving because they felt “undervalued and exhausted”.

    Phillipson said last week that there was “real enthusiasm” in primary schools about taking on nurseries. The Department for Education said: “Due to years of decline, families in some areas are struggling to find provision which meet their needs, and the school-based nurseries programme is an important first step towards delivering much-needed places across all our communities.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kris Kristofferson obituary
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    ‘That’s one way to be a celebrity,’ girl said after Welsh school stabbing, court told
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Brazil’s ‘Paradise’ on fire: ‘The forest is burning. Animals are burning. Everything’s burning’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Why did Kemi Badenoch attack maternity pay? Ask the Tory members … | Zoe Williams
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Kyle Rittenhouse texts pledging to ‘murder’ shoplifters disillusion his ex-spokesperson
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Trump visits hurricane-ravaged Georgia and makes false claims about Biden
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Did you solve it? The box problem that baffled the boffins
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    ‘Transformed into disturbed alien creatures’: the scary world of parasomniacs, 2003
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio4 minutes ago
    The big idea: how to use your senses to help beat depression
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Brown Hen, the eggless hero who loved us – and outsmarted all her predators
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    Restaurants ponder price increases as new tip-sharing law comes into force
    The Guardian2 days ago
    This winding LA highway is notoriously treacherous. Extreme weather is making it worse
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The decapitation of Hezbollah leaves Iran weighing its options
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    In Las Vegas, housing could make or break the battle for the White House
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    Rukmini Iyer’s quick and easy recipe for pink linguine with pine nut pangrattato and goat’s cheese | Quick and easy
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Burning rubbish to create energy could end landfills. But some worry where Australia’s new path is leading
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Iran vows vengeance after assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Ginger Johnson Blows Off! review – this crude, fart-fuelled comedy runs out of gas
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    The Guardian view on Israel’s killing of Hassan Nasrallah: dragging the Middle East towards disaster | Editorial
    The Guardian1 day ago
    My very own crisp chef and a Monet for the loo: my first week as a EuroMillions winner
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Poem of the week: Four boys, maybe five … by Tal Nitzán
    The Guardian17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy