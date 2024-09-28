Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Guardian

    ‘Is this landscape fictitious or does it exist?’: Davide Pitetti’s best phone photo

    By Grace Holliday,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pcfgu_0vmtnF1500
    Lunch in Italy, 2019, shot on Apple iPhone 7. Photograph: Davide Pitetti

    The hilltop Roman town of Vasto, in southern Abruzzo, overlooks the Adriatic Sea. Seen here is the view from the Loggia Amblingh, a path along the medieval walls that still stand today. Except, that’s not quite what is pictured.

    Davide Pitetti was indeed in Vasto’s old town; that morning he had completed a wallpapering job for a local client and he had stopped for his lunch in a small shopping centre. The image in the background is in fact hand-painted on the wall of the cafe.

    Related: ‘I wanted hairstyles that would complement the extravagant surf vibe’: Fede Kortez’s best phone shot

    “I put my iPhone 7 against a slot machine facing my table and took a self-portrait,” Pitetti says. “I think the result is quite special because those who see it will be forced to stop a few seconds longer than usual to question what they’re seeing. Is this true? Is this real? Is this landscape fictitious or does it really exist?”

    In describing his approach to photography, Pitetti invokes AE Housman’s attempt to define poetry. “He used words to the effect of, ‘I don’t know what poetry is but I recognise it when I hear it.’ I don’t know what photography is, but when I feel the urge, I have to use any means I have available to take that photo.”

    Reflecting on the image five years on, Pitetti says it makes him proud to be Italian and have such beauty on tap. “I hope the image makes people feel eager to notice all the special things we have around us.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kris Kristofferson obituary
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    ‘That’s one way to be a celebrity,’ girl said after Welsh school stabbing, court told
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Brazil’s ‘Paradise’ on fire: ‘The forest is burning. Animals are burning. Everything’s burning’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Why did Kemi Badenoch attack maternity pay? Ask the Tory members … | Zoe Williams
    The Guardian14 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Kyle Rittenhouse texts pledging to ‘murder’ shoplifters disillusion his ex-spokesperson
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Trump visits hurricane-ravaged Georgia and makes false claims about Biden
    The Guardian6 hours ago
    Did you solve it? The box problem that baffled the boffins
    The Guardian13 hours ago
    ‘Transformed into disturbed alien creatures’: the scary world of parasomniacs, 2003
    The Guardian2 days ago
    The big idea: how to use your senses to help beat depression
    The Guardian18 hours ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio3 minutes ago
    The pet I’ll never forget: Brown Hen, the eggless hero who loved us – and outsmarted all her predators
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    Restaurants ponder price increases as new tip-sharing law comes into force
    The Guardian2 days ago
    This winding LA highway is notoriously treacherous. Extreme weather is making it worse
    The Guardian1 day ago
    The decapitation of Hezbollah leaves Iran weighing its options
    The Guardian12 hours ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    In Las Vegas, housing could make or break the battle for the White House
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    Rukmini Iyer’s quick and easy recipe for pink linguine with pine nut pangrattato and goat’s cheese | Quick and easy
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Burning rubbish to create energy could end landfills. But some worry where Australia’s new path is leading
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Iran vows vengeance after assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Ginger Johnson Blows Off! review – this crude, fart-fuelled comedy runs out of gas
    The Guardian16 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    $223 Million Spent! Why Publix Is Taking Over Florida Shopping Centers
    Akeena7 days ago
    The Guardian view on Israel’s killing of Hassan Nasrallah: dragging the Middle East towards disaster | Editorial
    The Guardian1 day ago
    My very own crisp chef and a Monet for the loo: my first week as a EuroMillions winner
    The Guardian21 hours ago
    Poem of the week: Four boys, maybe five … by Tal Nitzán
    The Guardian17 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy