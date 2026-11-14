The inclement weather may have kept the normally explosive Greene Devils offense at bay Friday night, but a strong defensive effort and a steady ground attack saw Greeneville (12-0) advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs after a 21-7 win over Upperman.

“I’m proud of how our guys bounced back from adversity, it’s a 7-7 game, but the guys kept on playing hard, battled adversity, played for four quarters,” said Greeneville head coach Eddie Spradlen. “I challenged this team to get back in the ring and keep on fighting. They fought for four quarters against a really talented football team.”

Jude Dyer led the way for the Greene Devils’ offense Friday night, finishing the evening with 192 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

“He ran unreal during that first quarter. I challenged him at halftime that I wanted to see his best, and that’s what we got in the second half,” Spradlen said. “He really ran the football hard.”

The ground attack provided enough to garner a lead, but it was the Greene Devils’ effort on the defensive side of the ball that saw the lead stay intact.

“We moved the football, but we just couldn’t finish it there at times. That defense in the first half was flying around,” Spradlen said. “I think we did a good job early in the game getting pressure.”

Greeneville held Upperman to 162 yards of rushing offense, something the Bees needed to rely on as they ran the ball 42 times.

Greeneville found a bit of momentum offensively on their second drive of the game, moving into Upperman territory with a 32-yard pitch and catch from Kaine Ricker to Taren Claridy.

Dyer then exploded through the offensive line, down the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown carry to give Greeneville an early 7-0 lead.

Both offenses found moving the ball downfield to be a challenge throughout the first half, with the rainy weather acting as a 12th defender.

Both teams traded punts throughout the first half,with Upperman eventually stringing together their best drive of the game late into the second quarter.

The Bees capped off a 13-play, 70-yard drive with a score that evened things at 7-7 going into halftime.

Greeneville received the opening kick of the second half, and quickly got to work offensively, moving the chains with a nine-yard carry from Ricker.

On the fifth play of the drive, Dyer broke loose once again, this time for a 46-yard touchdown run to regain the lead for the Greene Devils at 14-7.

After forcing a punt and taking over at midfield, Greeneville looked poised to widen their gap over the Bees. Ricker, who finished with 85-yard rushing, took a pair of carries a total of 36-yards to move into Upperman territory.

From there, Ricker found Claridy for a screen pass, with the ETSU commit barreling into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown that grew Greeneville’s lead to 21-7, where the score remained going into the fourth.

“(Upperman) did a good job defensively, but it probably wasn’t our best game offensively,” Spradlen said. “But, they responded when it mattered in the second half.”

Upperman put together another drive early into the fourth quarter, eventually finding themselves facing fourth-and-goal from the Greene Devils’ four-yard line.

On fourth down, Upperman sent a jumpball to the corner of the end zone. Claridy leaped into the air and managed to swat the ball away from the hands of the Upperman receiver, keeping the Bees out of the end zone and forcing a turnover on downs.

Greeneville managed to run the clock with the ball back in their possession, eventually lining up in victory formation as the Greene Devils advanced to the quarterfinals with a 21-7 win.

The Greene Devils will travel to Alcoa (12-0) Friday for their quarterfinal matchup.

“We have to continue to build and get better. We’re going to be the underdog, nobody is going to think we can win,” Spradlen said. “We just have to show up, give it all we got, and see what happens.”