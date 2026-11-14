PINEY GROVE FWB SINGING

Brian Burchfield will be singing at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.

McMILLIAN FWB SINGING

The Black Iron Ramblers will sing in the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 15 at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.

BROWN SPRINGS COMMUNITY MEAL

The monthly community meal at Brown Springs Baptist Church will be held Sunday, Nov.15, following the worship service around 11 a.m.

ASBURY UMC COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING MEAL

The community is invited to attend a Thanksgiving Meal on Wednesday, Nov.18, beginning at 5:30 p.m. At Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., in downtown Greeneville. The event will be an “evening of food, fellowship, gratitude, and celebration of the blessings of community,” church officials say. “Everyone is welcome! We look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with you!” Guest speaker will be the Rev. Scott Spence, Appalachian District Superintendent of the Holston Conference, United Methodist Church. Those who plan to attend are asked to call the church office by Monday, Nov. 16 at 423-798-1050 to let them know you are coming.

MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN SERVICE

Minister Tony Cox will deliver the sermon “Your Battle is Almost Over” this Sunday, Nov. 15, at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship hour at 10:30 a.m. On Wednesday evenings, choir practice begins at 5 p.m., followed by Bible study at 6 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT UM WOMEN CRAFT BAZAAR

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Women will host its 13th annual Craft and Gift Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Building, 711 Mt. Pleasant Rd, Greeneville. A wide variety of vendors are participating. Breakfast items will also be available. There is no admission charge.

BENEFIT FOR JERRY AND NANCY GUNTER

A benefit auction and spaghetti dinner for Jerry and Nancy Gunter will be held Saturday, Nov 14, beginning at 4 p.m., at Still Water Church, 600 Stills Road, Greeneville.