People who care about Greeneville and Greene County have an opportunity to turn that affection into something lasting by joining and supporting the Greene County Heritage Trust. The same opportunity awaits those who support and attend its Early American Christmas Dinner. Membership and participation connect appreciation for our community with the work required to preserve it. Together, they help ensure that the places and stories we value remain available to future generations. They also remind us that caring for a community involves accepting responsibility for the inheritance entrusted to us.

Every community has a history, but keeping that history visible requires effort. Buildings deteriorate. Weather wears away inscriptions. Familiar landmarks disappear so gradually that people sometimes recognize their importance only after they are gone. Photographs lose their identifying names, and memories vanish with the people who carried them. Once these connections are broken, recovering them can be difficult or impossible. Preservation begins when someone decides that a particular place or story deserves attention. It succeeds when enough people provide the money, time, and sustained interest needed to protect it.

Since its establishment in 1973, the Greene County Heritage Trust has worked to protect, preserve, and restore structures, sites, and artifacts associated with the community’s historic and cultural legacy. Its purpose also includes increasing public understanding and appreciation of that inheritance. This mission gives residents a practical way to participate in something larger than their individual interests. A person may especially value an old church, a cemetery, a school, or a historic neighborhood. Through the Trust, that personal concern can become part of a coordinated effort to benefit the entire community.

The Trust’s record offers concrete reasons to support its mission. Its work has included helping restore the Doak House at Tusculum, participating in preservation efforts at Bible Covered Bridge, the Big Spring, the Dickson-Williams Mansion, beautification of downtown and supporting projects at Old Harmony Cemetery. These examples represent different parts of community life. They also show that preservation requires cooperation among organizations, property owners, public officials, and residents. Joining the Trust means supporting an organization with experience bringing people together around places whose significance extends beyond the boundaries of a single property.

Such work is especially meaningful because history becomes easier to understand when people can encounter its physical evidence. A classroom account of earlier education gains depth when a student visits a historic house associated with that story. An old bridge invites questions about farming, travel, construction, and everyday life. A cemetery records family connections and individual lives that might otherwise receive little attention. Those smokestacks from Pet Milk, the Austin Company and Greeneville’s first electric company are unique historical assets. These places encourage curiosity. They give us opportunities to connect broad historical subjects with surroundings children can recognize and explore for themselves. Although I don’t encourage anyone to climb a smokestack, they can be observed and photographed from a safe distance.

Preservation should also make room for the full range of people who shaped Greene County. Public figures belong in that account, but so do farmers, craftspeople, teachers, laborers, merchants, and families whose contributions rarely enter national history. A responsible understanding of the past includes achievement and hardship, along with disagreements and injustices. Supporting local preservation creates opportunities to ask better questions and examine evidence carefully. The goal should be an honest, increasingly complete account of community life, one that allows more residents to recognize their connections within it.

For families with deep roots here, Trust membership offers a way to honor the people whose labor helped build the community. Their legacy may survive in a church their grandparents attended, an inscription in a burial ground, or a building remembered from childhood. Supporting the Trust helps give such connections a future. It turns gratitude into a continuing commitment. We cannot preserve every feature of earlier life, but we can make thoughtful decisions about what deserves protection and ensure that important choices receive attention before the opportunity disappears.

New residents have equally strong reasons to become involved. Learning local history can make an unfamiliar place feel like home. Understanding why a road follows a particular route, why a neighborhood developed, or why a building matters gives everyday surroundings greater meaning. Membership provides a shared purpose through which newcomers can contribute alongside longtime residents. Nobody needs generations of family connections to care about Greene County. Choosing to live here creates an opportunity to help protect the qualities that make the community welcoming, interesting, and distinctive.

Preservation also deserves support from people concerned about the county’s future. Historic places can give communities character and offer reasons for visitors to explore them. A visitor who comes to learn about local history may also eat at a restaurant or browse nearby businesses. Although preservation cannot guarantee economic success, it can contribute to an appealing community where people want to spend time. Caring for historic resources therefore belongs in a broader conversation about community development, alongside practical questions about maintenance, access, appropriate use, and long-term stewardship.

Membership is particularly valuable because preservation requires continuity. Public interest often rises when a landmark faces an immediate threat, yet much necessary work happens between emergencies. Research must be completed, records maintained, partnerships developed, and repair needs identified. Financial support gives an organization a stronger foundation for approaching those tasks. A reliable membership also demonstrates that preservation has a constituency. It tells potential partners that local people care enough to participate, and that the organization’s mission has support beyond the individuals currently serving in leadership positions.

No one should assume that a contribution is too modest to matter. A dependable organization grows through many people accepting a reasonable share of responsibility. Some can give generously; others can afford only membership dues or an occasional donation. Both forms of participation deserve appreciation. People may also contribute knowledge, photographs, research assistance, professional skills, or volunteer time when those resources meet an identified need. The important step is becoming involved and remaining involved. Shared work becomes more sustainable when responsibility is spread across a broader circle of supporters.

The Early American Christmas Dinner brings that circle together in a particularly meaningful way. A holiday gathering offers an inviting introduction to the Trust for people who might never attend a preservation meeting. It gives members a chance to renew friendships and welcomes guests into a tradition with a purpose beyond the evening itself. The dinner connects the pleasure of gathering with the responsibility of supporting local heritage. Attending is a practical expression of the belief that Greene County’s history deserves both public attention and continuing community investment.

There is special value in supporting a tradition that has endured for more than half a century. In 2023, a proclamation honoring the Trust recognized the fiftieth anniversary of the first Early American Christmas Dinner. That longevity reflects the commitment required to carry a community occasion from one generation to another. Each year brings new demands on people’s time and new choices about where to direct their support. Continued attendance helps keep the tradition healthy while making room for new participants who can help carry it forward.

Fundraising gives the dinner an essential practical purpose. The event has been described as the Trust’s major annual fundraiser, with proceeds remaining after expenses supporting its preservation mission. That distinction matters, a successful dinner requires planning, hospitality, and responsible management of costs. Purchasing a place at the table helps make the occasion possible. Additional gifts and appropriate sponsorship support can strengthen its financial contribution. People who enjoy the evening can leave knowing that their participation has helped an organization continue work that serves the community beyond the Christmas season.

The social experience is also a worthy reason to attend. During a busy season, an evening devoted to conversation and fellowship can be refreshing. It offers an opportunity to sit with neighbors, introduce friends, and meet people whose paths might otherwise never cross. Such encounters can strengthen the relationships on which community projects depend. Someone interested in family history may discover a shared connection. A newcomer may meet a longtime resident with a story to tell. A guest may find a reason to become a member.

The dinner’s educational purpose adds another reason to participate. Its tradition of a great meal and program creates an opportunity to learn while enjoying the company of others. A historical presentation can awaken interest in subjects that seem distant until a speaker makes their human significance clear. This year’s program is Brian Austin of Williamsburg, VA as Dr. Benjamin Franklin.

Franklin found unparalleled fame in his time and today occupies a mythic position in the American pantheon of founding fathers despite never rising to the rank of president. Today, Austin takes him off that marble pedestal to connect with modern America as a peer instead of a prophet and, with a crooked grin and glimmer in his eye, breathes new life to the events that shaped his world.

Guests may leave with questions they want to investigate or places they hope to visit. That renewed curiosity supports preservation by helping people recognize what is at stake. A community is more likely to protect its heritage when residents understand why it matters.

An invitation to the dinner can become an invitation to participate more fully in local life. Members should consider bringing someone who has never attended, whether a friend, relative, neighbor, or colleague. Personal invitations often make unfamiliar events more approachable. Younger adults deserve particular encouragement because every lasting organization needs people prepared to accept future responsibilities. Welcoming them means listening to their interests and offering meaningful ways to contribute. The continuation of a tradition depends on giving new participants a genuine place within it.

Businesses can help by encouraging participation and considering support appropriate to their circumstances. A business benefits from belonging to a community with recognizable character and strong local relationships. Supporting heritage preservation offers one way to contribute to those qualities. It also shows appreciation for the customers, employees, and families whose lives connect the business to Greene County. Whether the contribution takes the form of attendance, a donation, or an agreed sponsorship, its value rests in strengthening the work rather than simply attaching a name to an occasion.

People who cannot attend still have an important role. A scheduling conflict need not prevent someone from making a contribution or encouraging others to participate. Likewise, attending the dinner should be the beginning of a relationship with the Trust whenever possible. Membership sustains involvement beyond a single evening, while the dinner gives that ongoing commitment a shared annual expression. Together, the two provide different but complementary ways to help. One builds continuity throughout the year; the other gathers attention and support around a familiar and welcoming occasion.

Historical markers offer a useful example of why ongoing care matters. The Trust has identified the restoration of Tennessee Historical Commission markers in Greene County as a community project. A marker can stand beside a road for years while its lettering becomes increasingly difficult to read. Restoring it helps return its message to public view. The benefit extends to anyone who stops to learn, including residents who have passed the location countless times. Supporting such work helps make historical knowledge accessible in the ordinary landscape of daily life. Heritage Trust Achievements for 2026 include:

• America 250 banners downtown (50 in number)

• July 8th Public Reading of Declaration of Independence Community Event

• Partnered with Save the Roby Auditorium

Continuation of Old Harmony Cemetery restoration efforts, including ground penetrating radar survey to locate unmarked graves

• Sponsored Greene County History/Heritage month in April

• Tennessee Historical Commission Markers restoration program

• Revived Greene County Landmarks Plaques Program; Constitution Day presentations and booklets to all Greene County eighth graders (700+)

• Distributed a Revolutionary War timeline

• Sold throws, pins and posters with the local America 250 logo

• Participated in the Constitution Day activities at Tusculum University and Federal Courthouse, including student art poster judging

• Additions to Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register

• Launched updated webpage; Maintained active Facebook page

Good stewardship also requires supporters who ask thoughtful questions, follow the organization’s work, and encourage careful decisions. Membership should deepen that engagement. When people understand both accomplishments and remaining needs, they can advocate more effectively and contribute with greater purpose. Their interest helps connect financial support with the community benefit it is intended to achieve.

Ultimately, the strongest reason to join and support the Greene County Heritage Trust is the responsibility we share toward those who will come after us. They will inherit the results of decisions made today, including the places protected and the stories documented. Join or renew your membership. Support the Early American Christmas Dinner, attend when you can, and invite someone to come with you. These are achievable acts of care for a community we value. Through them, we can help preserve Greene County’s heritage while strengthening the relationships that give it life.

To learn more and to obtain membership information visit the Trust website at www.greenecountyheritagetrust.org