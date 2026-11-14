Over at a Velcro manufacturing plant, two employees were supervising the sticky material as it made its way through the operation. As strips came down the conveyor belt, they’d check their lists. Sticky: check. Tension: check. Cuteness… huh?

Down the line came the cutest little piece of Velcro anyone had ever seen, with two little floppy ears, four paws with Frito toes, and the sweetest little puppy eyes this side of Tennessee.

“Hi, I’m Fancy! Your new BFF!” she cried as she careened off the conveyor belt. She immediately stuck right to the employee.

Fancy went through life just as happy as could be. If she wanted a toy, she’d just brush up against it, and it would stick to her side. She loved going to the park and hitching rides with people who walked past her.

One time, she took a little walk through the woods, and when she came out, a family of squirrels was stuck to her back.

“No problem, friends! Tell me where to go!” she said with a smile.

Sweet Fancy went through life getting stuck to everything, but what she really wanted was a special person to velcro herself to. So, one day, she decided to travel to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society to wait for her fur-ever family.

The perfect home for two-year-old Fancy will be one where the treats keep coming, the playtime is exciting, and the love is bigger than the biggest pair of Velcro sneakers.

Humane Society employees say Fancy is a super sweet, friendly girl who has never met a stranger. Fancy loves adults, children, and other doggies. During her interview, Fancy showed off her expert cuddling skills, velcroing herself right into the lap of the Greeneville Sun editor, which won her a couple meaty treats and a kiss on the head.

While Fancy may not know all of the puppy etiquette just yet, like sit or stay, this treat-motivated cutie is sure to be a star pupil.

At 34 pounds, Fancy is the perfect size for couch cuddles and sweet snuggles.

“I’m ready to stick with you!” Fancy said with a jump.

For more information on Fancy or other adoptable furry friends, call the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at 423-639-4771.

The humane society is located at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Rd.