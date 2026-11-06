Greene County Thanksgiving Day Outreach seeks volunteers to help feed thousands in need

Volunteers are being sought to help with this year’s Greene County Thanksgiving Outreach, an event which is expected to feed more than 2,500 individuals this year.

The annual event held each Thanksgiving Day provides meals throughout Greene County to those who may not otherwise enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

“There is a limit of one meal per household member and requests for meals must be submitted by Nov. 15,” a news release from event organizers says.

Those desiring to have meals delivered to their homes may register online via the “Meal Request” link at www.thanksgivingoutreach.org or call 423-467-5144.

Last year, the Greene County Thanksgiving Outreach provided meals to more than 2,500 individuals — and organizers expect to feed “at least that many” this year.

“Thanksgiving is a longtime American tradition that knows no boundaries,” says Ron Russell, who is serving as chairman of the 2026 Thanksgiving Outreach Planning Committee. “Being able to help the homebound and others in need at this time of the year is meaningful both to the volunteers and the recipients,” he adds.

The Thanksgiving Outreach is facilitated by a team of interfaith organizers. Although the event is organized by the faith community, Russell notes that the planning committee “welcomes help and participation from all serviced-minded people in the area.”

He adds, “Doing a good thing is not an act isolated to a congregation or faith. For many, it’s just part of being a good person.”

Outreach organizers invite individuals and families as well as church or other civic groups to become involved in the local effort.

Volunteers will be needed on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday evening, Nov. 25, as well as Thanksgiving Day morning on Thursday, Nov. 26, organizers note. All of preparation work will take place at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 4170 Newport Hwy.

“Participants Wednesday evening will tape and prepare boxes and pack non-perishable items in preparation for delivery,” the news release details. “Some Thursday morning volunteers will complete final meal portioning and box sealing while others will deliver the meals in two-person teams to identified homes throughout the county.”

The Thanksgiving Outreach work is anticipated to be completed by 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, if enough volunteers turn out to help.

Among the longtime organizers of the Thanksgiving Outreach is former Greeneville mayor Laraine King, who serves as the outreach’s planning committee secretary.

“I’ve always looked at it as that is the real meaning of Thanksgiving ... when you volunteer you know you have been a blessing to someone and you can be thankful that you had enough to give to someone else,” King said.

King’s husband, Kidwell, who is also a longtime planning committee member, added, “No one should be lonely or hungry on Thanksgiving.”

He went on to say, “With the prices of food and necessities continuing to rise, there are many in need in our county. This event makes it possible to ensure thousands of elderly, lonely or otherwise needy community members have a traditional meal to celebrate this important holiday.”

This year’s menu will feature turkey and dressing with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green beans, a roll, and dessert.

Organizers note that the annual Thanksgiving Outreach effort depends solely on community donations to prepare and distribute the meals.

“This year’s effort will accrue expenses estimated at about $17,500 to complete,” organizers say in the news release.

Those who may be unable to volunteer in person, but would still like to assist the effort, are invited to make a monetary donation. Checks made payable to Thanksgiving Day Outreach for Greene County, TN, can be mailed to P.O. Box 311, Greeneville, TN 37744.

“New this year, these contributions are now tax deductible,” officials note. Any funds remaining from this year’s effort will be used to help pay for next year’s Thanksgiving Outreach, they add.

Organizers thanked Food City, Ingles and Lowe’s Home Improvement of Greeneville for their support with this year’s outreach.