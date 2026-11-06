Historic Zoning Commission approves benches, calls special meeting

The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission considered two applications for Certificates of Appropriateness on Tuesday.

The Commission unanimously approved an application for the installation of benches at 122 South Main Street while tabling an application for limited demolition and painting at 300 North Main Street. A called meeting will decide the outcome of the tabled application on Nov. 10.

Commission members approved Jamey and Tammy Fillers’ application to install two benches to the front of the building at 122 South Main Street. The owners said their primary reason for the request is that one of the benches will cover and protect an emergency sprinkler line which they are concerned is currently vulnerable to damage. The other bench will be added to make the appearance symmetrical. Both benches are to be made from stainable oak.

The Commission tabled Darlene Clark’s application to demolish a garage and one other small addition attached to the house at 300 North Main Street and to repaint the building. Clark does not currently own the property in question. She stated to the Commission that she is interested in purchasing it but only if the garage and another small addition to the original structure are able to be demolished.

Prior to tabling the item, the commissioners discussed the proposed renovations at length. They agreed that the garage addition to the property seemed recently built and of no great historic significance, but were uncertain about the history and significance of the small addition which connects the garage and the main structure of the house.

To allow further time to investigate, the Commission tabled the matter and scheduled a called meeting to occur at the property on Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Commission Chair Noah Young encouraged commission members to visit the property and gather additional information before the follow-up meeting.