Playoff Picture: The first round of the football postseason kicks off Friday night

The first round of the TSSAA prep football postseason has arrived, and the local teams look forward to key first round matchups as they hope to progress throughout the postseason.

Greeneville vs. Fulton

The Greeneville Greene Devils completed a perfect regular season, securing a 10-0 record and a home game for the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Greene Devils take to Burley Stadium Friday night to face Fulton (5-5).

The Greene Devils have rolled through the regular season, and have put up points in bunches along the way. Greeneville finishes the year averaging 51.6 points per game.

Defensively, the Greene Devils have only allowed an average of 12.4 points per game.

Greeneville closed out the regular season with a 48-20 win on the road against Elizabethton, cementing a sixth consecutive region title — their 18th in the last 21 years.

For Fulton, they put up an average of 25.6 points per game offensively. Defensively, the Falcons give up an average of 26.2 points per game.

The Greene Devils are looking for a 20th consecutive season advancing to at least the second round of the playoffs.

The Greene Devils and Falcons have met one another a total of eight times prior, all of them coming in the postseason.

Greeneville took a 12-7 win over Fulton in their first postseason matchup in 1964.

The two teams wouldn’t meet again until the second round of the 2010 postseason, where Greeneville took a 35-0. Greeneville followed that with a 42-0 win in the quarterfinals the following year.

Fulton picked up back-to-back wins in the series, taking a 42-14 win in the second round in 2012, followed by a 40-20 quarterfinals win in 2013.

Greeneville has taken each of the last three postseason meetings against Fulton: 56-12 in 2021, 45-6 in 2022, and 48-14 in 2023.

The Greene Devils will look for recent history to repeat itself Friday night as they hope to remain unbeaten and progress to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Chuckey-Doak vs. Meigs County

The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights (5-5) go on the road on Friday for the first round of the Class 3A postseason, where they will face Meigs County (10-0).

The Black Knights are back in the postseason after a two-year hiatus from the playoffs. Chuckey-Doak is looking to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

The Black Knights enter the postseason on a three-game skid, with their last victory being a 27-8 win over Claiborne on Oct. 2.

They’ll have a tough task ahead as they travel to the Number 2-ranked team in Class 3A. This marks the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between Chuckey-Doak and Meigs County.

Kiptyn Ball leads the way for the Black Knights’ offense, averaging 128.2 passing yards per game. As a team, Chuckey-Doak averages 332.5 yards per game.

Offensively, the Black Knights put up an average of 28.6 points per game on the season. On the defensive side of the ball, Chuckey-Doak has allowed an average of 26.2 points per game.

For Meigs County, they put up an average of 40.3 points per game offensively. Defensively, the Tigers have allowed just 11.2 points per game on the season.

The Tigers rely on the ground attack of running back Ethan Shaver, who posts an average of 128.3 yards rushing per game.

The Black Knights will look for a big performance defensively as they hope to leave Meigs County with a win, and advance in the Class 3A playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

West Greene vs. Eagleton

In a matchup that was originally slated to take place during the regular season, but was cancelled due to weather, the West Greene Buffaloes (1-8) open the Class 2A playoffs with a trip to face Eagleton (6-3).

Despite their 1-8 record, the Buffaloes have been in the fight down the stretch in several ballgames this season. Out of their eight losses, five have been decided by nine points or less.

Aiden Thompson leads the way for the West Greene offense, posing an average of 167.2 yards of total offense per game.

As a team, the Buffaloes average 15.4 points per game offensively. Defensively, West Greene has given up an average of 32.4 points per game.

For the Royals, they average 29.2 points per game offensively. On the defensive side of the ball, Eagleton has given up an average of 20.2 points per game.

Eagleton is led offensively by quarterback Mason Mitchell, who puts up an average of 222.7 yards of total offense per game.

The Buffaloes have met the Royals on the gridiron three times prior, all being regular season matchups.

Eagleton has won all three previous meetings, taking a 21-18 win in 2023, followed by a 37-15 win in 2024, and a 47-15 win last season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

South Greene vs. Tellico Plains

The South Greene Rebels (3-7) open the first round of the Class 2A postseason with a road trip to face Tellico Plains (7-3).

Injuries have been costly for the Rebels this year, leading to five straight defeats to close out the regular season.

The Rebels will look to string together a win Friday night, hoping to advance to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs for a second consecutive season.

However, a high-powered Bears’ offense awaits. Tellico Plains puts up an average of 410.1 yards of total offense per game, compared to 193 yards of offense for the Rebels.

The Bears control the ground attack with running back Caiden West, who puts up an average of 182.5 yards per game rushing.

Offensively, South Greene has averaged 21.9 points per game on the season. On the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels have allowed an average of 29.2 points per game.

For the Bears, they put up an average of 31.9 points per game offensively. Defensively, the Bears give up an average of 20.5 points per game on the season.

South Greene and Tellico Plains have only met one time prior on the gridiron, the first round of the 2024 postseason, where the Bears took a 30-28 win.

The Rebels will look to avenge that first round defeat Friday night as they look to keep their season alive.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.