Smoky Mountain Auto Brokers to open in Greeneville

Renovations are underway at 301 S. Main St, the future home of Smoky Mountain Auto Brokers. Owners Scott and Lynn Grant say painting is almost complete; a muralist will be creating a landscape of the Smokies on their windows.

Once completed, the building will look and feel like a vintage service station. The new look takes inspiration from the nearby Greeneville Greene County History and City Garage Car museums as well as local classic car meets like Sundown on the Depot, which its proprietors enjoy.

The dealership will specialize in classic and luxury pre-owned vehicles. While this will be the Grants’ first business in the area, they previously ran what they said was the largest independent used car dealership in southwest Florida.

“While we may be new to Greeneville, TN, we have been in the automotive industry for over 35 years,” Scott said. “Since retiring to the foothills of East Tennessee, we are aiming to provide a boutique car buying experience, focusing on quality versus quantity.”

The Grants, who moved to Greeneville almost four years ago, enjoy attending downtown events like the Iris Festival and say they look forward to becoming more involved in the community they love.