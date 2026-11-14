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Freeze warnings and frost advisories cover much of Georgia this weekend
By B.T. Clark,13 days ago
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hit large parts of Georgia overnight Saturday into Sunday, threatening crops, plants, and outdoor pipes across the state. What’s happening: Two separate freeze warnings and multiple frost advisories are in effect for Georgia counties stretching from the southwest corner of the state to the east central region near the South Carolina border.
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