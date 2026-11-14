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Lost Wages After a Work Injury in Atlanta: What Comp Pays
By Special to The Georgia Sun,12 days ago
A construction worker in downtown Atlanta takes a hard fall from a rusty ladder on a job site near Centennial Olympic Park. Their weekly paycheck stops instantly while steep hospital bills pile up on the kitchen table. Dealing with missing paychecks after a severe job accident brings heavy financial stress for working families across Fulton County. Workers’ compensation rules decide how you get paid while healing up, but the system has very strict guidelines. Speaking with a qualified workers compensation lawyer in Atlanta can help clarify your options before you sign any paperwork.