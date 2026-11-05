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Georgia man dies days after crash on Lake Acworth Drive
By B.T. Clark,4 days ago
DALLAS — A 58-year-old Dallas man died three days after a morning crash left him badly hurt at a busy intersection in Acworth. What happened: Adren Mathna was driving a black 2026 Ford F-150 east on Lake Acworth Drive near Kemp Ridge Road around 6:25 a.m. Monday, October 26, when a blue 2021 Toyota Camry pulled into his path. The Toyota had stopped at a stop sign on Kemp Ridge Road before pulling out to cross Lake Acworth Drive heading north, but did not yield to Mathna’s truck. The front of the Toyota hit the right side of the Ford.