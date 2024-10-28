Gaston County has hired a former Cabarrus County attorney to be its new county attorney, according to a press release.

David Goldberg will begin his role as county attorney on Nov. 4.

Since 2023, Goldberg has worked in the private sector advising local governments and nonprofits on disaster recovery and mitigation financial matters, according to the press release.

Prior to that, Goldberg worked as the deputy county attorney for Cabarrus County.

Goldberg also has worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He serves as a Presidential Management Fellow at the Federal Emergency Management Agency starting in 2015, and then continued to serve the agency for five more years as an attorney advisor, advising the National Flood Insurance Program and serving as a disaster field counsel.

Goldberg earned a Master of Public Administration and a law degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. David also earned a Bachelor of Science at the University of North Texas at Denton, majoring in Emergency Administration and Planning. Goldberg volunteers with Legal Aid of North Carolina. He lives in Harrisburg with his wife and two children.

Former county attorney John Joye and Al Andrews, the deputy county attorney who worked under Joye, both abruptly resigned in July. Joye replaced former county attorney Bill Stetzer, who resigned Dec. 31, to serve an eight-year term as a Superior Court judge for the Fifth Judicial Division, which includes Gaston County. Retired county attorney Charles Moore has been serving as interim county attorney since Joye resigned.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County hires new county attorney