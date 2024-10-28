Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Gaston Gazette

    Gaston County hires new county attorney

    By Kara Fohner, Gaston Gazette,

    2 days ago

    Gaston County has hired a former Cabarrus County attorney to be its new county attorney, according to a press release.

    David Goldberg will begin his role as county attorney on Nov. 4.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gtlky_0wP7Fug100

    Since 2023, Goldberg has worked in the private sector advising local governments and nonprofits on disaster recovery and mitigation financial matters, according to the press release.

    Prior to that, Goldberg worked as the deputy county attorney for Cabarrus County.

    Goldberg also has worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He serves as a Presidential Management Fellow at the Federal Emergency Management Agency starting in 2015, and then continued to serve the agency for five more years as an attorney advisor, advising the National Flood Insurance Program and serving as a disaster field counsel.

    Goldberg earned a Master of Public Administration and a law degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. David also earned a Bachelor of Science at the University of North Texas at Denton, majoring in Emergency Administration and Planning. Goldberg volunteers with Legal Aid of North Carolina. He lives in Harrisburg with his wife and two children.

    Former county attorney John Joye and Al Andrews, the deputy county attorney who worked under Joye, both abruptly resigned in July. Joye replaced former county attorney Bill Stetzer, who resigned Dec. 31, to serve an eight-year term as a Superior Court judge for the Fifth Judicial Division, which includes Gaston County. Retired county attorney Charles Moore has been serving as interim county attorney since Joye resigned.

    This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County hires new county attorney

    Related Search

    Gaston countyDavid GoldbergNorth CarolinaFederal Emergency ManagementLegal Aid volunteeringGaston Gazette

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    Liberal Hater
    1d ago
    he'll fit right in with the rest of the evil and corrupt trash in Gaston county politics
    Guest
    2d ago
    Mr. Goldberg,How will you protect the residents of Gaston County when you remained silent and witness the many injustices in Cabarrus County? Your response to a resident in the Independent Tribune, left it out there for the resident to speak up and tell what they know. How about ALL of the things you knew and still know.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Feds sweep NYC jail where Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held
    CBS New York2 days ago
    Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Yazoo County Authorities Search for Man Accused of Hitting His Mother with a Skillet
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy