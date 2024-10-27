YOUR TURN: Support ourselves, others and the arts

We are in the thick of the pumpkin season, I hope you are trying to soak up the gorgeous blue skies, the slight hint of leaves turning, and the amazing opportunities our community has in our towns and nearby to enjoy the festival season.

It’s hard to pick and choose what all to attend, and balance work around the home too.

I am trying not to have too much FOMO (fear of missing out) as we pick one or two activities a weekend, while attending birthdays, sports games, trying to keep up with house and kid maintenance (Arlo’s haircut will be AFTER the school picture date, oh well) and of course, taking time to sit still and be present with my kids, and checking in on my own mental health. The next 12 weeks is the season that requires balance. There is so much to look forward to, so much to dread, and so much to do in between it’s important to assess what has to be done, and what can be left undone.

As we race towards the holiday season, there is so much pressure to feel like we have to do it all, do it well, and document it all to share with the world. You don’t. All we are ever required to do from day to day is show up first and foremost, for ourselves.

It almost feels sacrilegious or impossible to say this as a parent of children, or a caregiver. Before mental health was in our daily vernacular, these principles of self care resonated through religious and spiritual practices if you choose to dig into dogma. If our own cup isn’t full we can’t pour into anyone else (or, you can, but you will soon find yourself empty and then you aren’t going to function very well).

As the days get shorter, and the lists feel longer, we must try to prioritize the lists from the items that are demanding attention from the social media world and turn to the things that are demanding attention in our immediate world. Being present in our work, in our day to day tasks, doing the little things with love and joy because we are here, now. Taking the time to sit with a friend, visit with a neighbor.

The scroll demon of our devices is a very tempting being, but the hands-on work that we are called to do, by nature of being human, is very, very rewarding when we can get out of our bubbles and into the real world.

There was a study done recently that said people that might not get satisfaction out of their work report feeling content and satisfied if they had a hobby crafting. The flow state of being “in” your craft - maybe woodworking, or crocheting, or painting - can make up for the lack of flow state at your job.

The nature of working with our hands, of creating, building, making, these are human traits built into the fabric of civilization and the ingenuity of our creations not only bring joy to the crafter, but often to the people who use or appreciate the objects later. You may be a baker, or a gardener, and maybe you are still trying out what you will be. You might not have the ability to make something artistic with your hands, but you may have a voice. You may be needed to speak out for others, you might spend your time holding the hands of people who need it, or being their hands and feet.

The volunteer efforts are still ongoing in the mountains, and although supplies seem to have been met, the labor and energies of people physically present are now needed. To haul the branches and logs to the pile, to shovel out the mud. Skilled laborers to reconstruct the infrastructure, but there are still needs for boots on the ground to simply take pictures, document the damage, and be the helpers for organizations like the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse.

Of course the crafting communities need supporters, you can start to look for local artisans to support as you are making a conscious effort to buy gifts. Your dollars can stay locally instead of going to overseas ventures that are often not environmentally or socially sustainable. Of course, there are reputable and noble causes to support on the global shopping markets (fair trade, women’s cooperatives) but I would argue that we can balance our types of spending and if you aren’t looking locally you are missing out on some amazing shops that operate year-round. Of course, there will be Christmas markets and bazaars in the next couple of weeks too, and those are just as fun to peruse. You can shop for those things you can’t make yourself, and even if you have the ability to make something (“oh, I can do that!”) - the question is “Will you do that?” and if you won’t, go ahead and support the local vendor.

Our local Girl Scout Troop participated in the 7th Annual Mount Holly Lantern Parade last Saturday. This charming event which takes place on Mount Holly’s Main Avenue as night falls, invites the arts community engagement, to do something just as important as supporting our local communities financially, or giving of our time with helping our neighbors. The theme of the parade was “Flight of Fancy,” and the tissue-paper covered lanterns, uniquely designed by students of various ages and abilities, and the music by young marching bands, created a parade that celebrates the arts, which is as necessary as clean air and good food to fill us up. Kudos to Mount Holly to inviting the arts in to walk the streets and take up space. We need to appreciate the hands-on work that can be undertaken here from the organizers and grant-writers that made the space and funding available to the teachers and students that embraced the challenge and rose to it, and to the throngs that lined the streets cheering on the entries.

As I sip my coffee this morning and think on what is good, I can be thankful for the arts, for our human spirits that desire to build and create, and for the communities that embrace these opportunities. Let’s keep moving forward Gaston, and fill our cups this season.

Becca Hurd is Gaston County's recycling coordinator.

