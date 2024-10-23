Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Gaston Gazette

    Gaston veterinary clinic works to offer aid to Western North Carolina

    By Chloe Collins, Gaston Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ad4ec_0wIN17fs00

    In the week following Hurricane Helene’s destruction in Western North Carolina, a Dallas veterinary hospital began working to send pet supplies and other donations to the impacted areas.

    Dr. Caitlin Rubow and other staff members at Applewood Animal Hospital collected several loads of supplies, and they are not done yet, according to Applewood employee Renee Beasley.

    Immediately after the devastating event, Rubow said, people were mostly thinking of the immediate danger posed to families in WNC.

    After a couple of days, though, they started to realize that the people who have lost everything may have been able to save their pets, she said.

    Rubow said she believes that for those who did not lose them, holding onto their pets might be giving them a little hope.

    In light of the destruction, Rubow said herself and other staff at Applewood, like many other businesses in Gaston County, felt moved to collect items for donation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUHJZ_0wIN17fs00

    Rubow started by taking multiple loads of supplies to the Lincolnton airport where they were put on planes for distribution to the heavily impacted areas, she said.

    While searching online for opportunities to connect with other veterinarians in the affected areas, Rubow said she came across a post created by a veterinarian in Louisiana who was looking for someone in the Gaston area to take animal supplies and deliver them to WNC.

    While Applewood never limited people to only donating animal supplies, Rubow said they began to focus on those donations around the same time, so she reached out and offered to take the items.

    On Oct. 12, she and her parents loaded a truck and trailer with the items and drove them to the Western North Carolina Regional Livestock Center, she said.

    The family waited in line for hours along with others dropping off supplies and some picking up what they needed, according to Rubow.

    "It was a beautiful thing to see, so many strangers … all came together," she said.

    Applewood staff recently drove their fourth load of supplies directly to a drop-off center in Asheville, where they learned that the needs are shifting toward accommodating cold weather, she said.

    According to Beasley, Applewood is shifting their focus to include items that will help keep people warm.

    They ask that people donate fencing supplies, generators, warm clothing, and other items that can be used to heat homes or keep people warm ahead of colder weather.

    She added that it is hard to contact some of the veterinary clinics in the impacted areas to find out which ones are still able to operate, but the clinic is grateful for the community support allowing them to aid in relief efforts.

    “We’re still willing to collect … we’re not going to turn anyone away,” Beasley said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYVBv_0wIN17fs00

    This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston veterinary clinic works to offer aid to Western North Carolina

    Related Search

    Western North CarolinaDisaster reliefHurricane HeleneAnimal donationsPet suppliesGaston county

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Monta Lineberger
    21h ago
    Thank you, Dr. Rubow.
    Wanda Prevatte
    1d ago
    Wow this is awesome so glad to hear I was wondering about the poor animals.Thank you so much God bless you.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith6 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    40 Facts About Asha Degree
    facts.net4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy