Lines form at polling places in Gaston County

On the first day of early voting, Gaston County saw the highest single day total of voters in the county's history, according to the Gaston County Board of Elections.

Elections Director Adam Ragan said that a total of 7,127 people in Gaston County voted on the first day of early voting. Through the first five days, 26,518 people voted.

In 2020, 26,160 people voted in the first five days, Ragan said.

"Overall, we're probably right where we were four years ago as far as early voting goes," Ragan said.

The high numbers are typical of a presidential election, Ragan added.

"We joke and we call the Super Bowl of elections. It is going to be the election that has the highest turnout," Ragan said.

Four years ago saw around 76% voter turnout.

"So three quarters of our registered voters in Gaston voted in that election," Ragan said.

For non-presidential elections, about 50% of voters participate. In a presidential primary, around 35 to 40% participate, and municipal elections see the lowest turnout, with 15 to 19% of voters participating.

"So we have a lot of people who vote once every four years, basically," Ragan said.

Still, this year voters are seeing long lines at voting sites, and that's because there are fewer early voting sites, Ragan said.

"The reason why it probably feels a little bit busier at this time is, four years ago, we actually had … seven early voting sites. For this election, we only have five early voting sites," Ragan said.

There are fewer voting sites this election because in 2020, Gaston County was able to expand into non-traditional voting sites because of the pandemic.

"Four years ago, we used Kate's Skating Rink. They were closed. They couldn't have their regular activities … and same with a site in Cramerton as well. COVID kind of helped us as far as the number of early voting sites," Ragan said.

