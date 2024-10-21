Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Gaston Gazette

    Shop offers boba tea, speciality desserts

    By Kara Fohner, Gaston Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oY389_0wFKwZZ900

    Two years ago, Cory Eckrote and his wife, Chi Trinh, visited a boba tea shop in Duluth, Georgia.

    "We went into a Tiger Sugar, and they were just really busy. And I think, between waiting to order and getting our drink,. I think we were there for like, an hour and a half, two hours, because they were just that busy," Eckrote said.

    The two came home, and around a week later, Trinh turned to Eckrote.

    "She looked at me and was like, you know, there's no boba places in Gastonia. And I was like, 'Yeah.' She goes, 'We should open a boba tea place in Gastonia,'" Eckrote said.

    While there are now other boba tea shops in Gaston County, that didn't stop Eckrote and Trinh from pursuing their dream. The two soft opened Bambu Gastonia in April and held a grand opening in early September.

    Bambu, a franchise with more than 70 locations nationwide, sells Vietnamese-inspired drinks and desserts.

    The connection to Vietnamese culture is important to Eckrote and Trinh. Trinh was born in Vietnam and moved to the United States when she was 13.

    The other reason they chose Bambu was because of the variety on the menu.

    Bambu sells boba teas, a range of smoothies, as well as Vietnamese dessert drinks called Chè, which is made with coconut milk or coconut water, jellies, fruit, and at times, red beans.

    In addition, the shop sells Vietnamese coffee. The coffee is made with chicory, which gives it depth of flavor, Eckrote said.

    "Vietnamese coffee is very strong," he said.

    Bambu also sells bubble egg waffles, pandan waffles, and mochi waffles and ice cream.

    Part of what makes Bambu stand out is that the shop's smoothies are made from fresh fruit, Eckrote said.

    Most of the Chè ingredients are made in-house as well.

    Trinh and Eckrote wanted to open a shop in Gastonia because, Eckrote said, Gastonia is their home.

    "This is the community we live in," he said. "This is the community we wanted to serve."

    Bambu is located in Hoffman Village.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QT6tn_0wFKwZZ900

    This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Shop offers boba tea, speciality desserts

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy