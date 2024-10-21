Shop offers boba tea, speciality desserts

Two years ago, Cory Eckrote and his wife, Chi Trinh, visited a boba tea shop in Duluth, Georgia.

"We went into a Tiger Sugar, and they were just really busy. And I think, between waiting to order and getting our drink,. I think we were there for like, an hour and a half, two hours, because they were just that busy," Eckrote said.

The two came home, and around a week later, Trinh turned to Eckrote.

"She looked at me and was like, you know, there's no boba places in Gastonia. And I was like, 'Yeah.' She goes, 'We should open a boba tea place in Gastonia,'" Eckrote said.

While there are now other boba tea shops in Gaston County, that didn't stop Eckrote and Trinh from pursuing their dream. The two soft opened Bambu Gastonia in April and held a grand opening in early September.

Bambu, a franchise with more than 70 locations nationwide, sells Vietnamese-inspired drinks and desserts.

The connection to Vietnamese culture is important to Eckrote and Trinh. Trinh was born in Vietnam and moved to the United States when she was 13.

The other reason they chose Bambu was because of the variety on the menu.

Bambu sells boba teas, a range of smoothies, as well as Vietnamese dessert drinks called Chè, which is made with coconut milk or coconut water, jellies, fruit, and at times, red beans.

In addition, the shop sells Vietnamese coffee. The coffee is made with chicory, which gives it depth of flavor, Eckrote said.

"Vietnamese coffee is very strong," he said.

Bambu also sells bubble egg waffles, pandan waffles, and mochi waffles and ice cream.

Part of what makes Bambu stand out is that the shop's smoothies are made from fresh fruit, Eckrote said.

Most of the Chè ingredients are made in-house as well.

Trinh and Eckrote wanted to open a shop in Gastonia because, Eckrote said, Gastonia is their home.

"This is the community we live in," he said. "This is the community we wanted to serve."

Bambu is located in Hoffman Village.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Shop offers boba tea, speciality desserts