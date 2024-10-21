The Gaston County Museum is currently accepting proposals from local artists looking to exhibit their work in the museum in 2025 and 2026.

Museum Director Ali Pizza said in a press release that they are looking for artists who have not previously shown at the museum.

“As a museum of art and history, we are dedicated to educating our visitors on the depth of artistic talent right here in Gaston County,” she said. “Over the years the museum has hosted hundreds of renowned artists who have called our county home. We look forward to discovering the next generation of talent and encourage emerging and established artists to submit their work.”

Museum Curator Alicyn Weidrich said in the release that the museum hosts three shows per year. A spring show that runs January-April, a summer show that runs May-August, and a fall show that runs September-December.

“The museum is currently featuring the work of C.M. “Kit” Kakassy in an exhibit that runs through Jan. 4, 2025,” the release said.

Artists who are 18 or older, who work in any medium, are invited to submit a cover letter, resume, artist statement and five to 10 images of completed artwork to Weidrich at Alicyn.wiedrich@gastongov.com , the release said.

“We invite solo artists as well as groups of artists who work together to submit a proposal,” Weidrich said in the release.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County Museum calling all local artists