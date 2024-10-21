Three questions and answers from recent Gaston County political forum

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Dallas Mayor Hayley Beaty, Dallas school board representative Josh Crisp, and Gaston County Commissioner Cathy Cloninger hosted a candidate forum at the gazebo on Dallas Square.

Beaty said she personally set up the event to give Gaston residents an opportunity to meet with local and state candidates at the meet and greet before the forum, and to hear from those running for local offices.

Candidates participating in the forum included:

Sharlene Mullings and Scott Shehan, both running for the Gastonia seat on the Gaston County Board of Commissioners

School board candidates Che’z Adams, Brenda Eskridge, Teresa Connor, Janna Smith and Tim Taylor

Register of Deeds candidate Jonathan Fletcher, and Deven Cerda speaking on behalf of other Register of Deeds candidate Kristen Moyer, who could not attend due to being sick.

Here are three questions from the event that highlight each of the three races:

What specific strategies will you implement to ensure that all students in Gaston County have access to high quality education?

Adams said she would focus on providing a work environment that staff want to work in, including advocating for an increase in pay, better benefits, and incentives for teachers. She also said she would work to keep the learning technology, resources, and school buildings themselves up-to-date for students.

Eskridge said many Gaston children are chronically absent, below proficient in their reading level, and the county’s graduation rate is below the state level. She believes the district should partner with education organizations like the National Partnership for Student Success, provide equitable funding to every school, and work to close learning gaps, she said.

Connor said she is not going to implement anything right away. She wants to check into things like the Oracle pay system and talk to teachers about issues or concerns they have, she said. Additionally, Connor said she would try to utilize some of the college students studying teaching in the area to help as substitutes for Exceptional Children teachers in schools that are short staffed.

Taylor said a high quality education starts with a high quality home life, community, legislative body, and high quality teachers. He said drawing high quality teachers to the district, partnering with the community, and supporting teachers as a community is where it starts.

Smith said that a high quality education is subject to the student. Children might want to take different paths in life and some children face disadvantages at home that impact their education, she said. Smith said she believes that making sure each child in need has access to unique support like counseling, extra time on tests, or individualized education programs gives them a chance to get a high quality education.

Gaston County has a diverse economy with significant opportunities for growth. What specific strategies do you propose to attract new businesses and support existing ones? Particularly underserved areas of the community.

Sheehan said businesses, including his own, are hesitant to expand in the area because adequate workers are not here, available, or excited to come to work in Gaston County. Doing a better job of getting children excited about entering the workforce by focusing on programs like Career and Technical Education will stimulate interest in trades, he said. Sheehan said there is a lot of potential in this county and if you get the excitement there, businesses will come here.

Mullings said she believes in responsible growth and development. We need to focus heavily on creating local businesses to help determine how Gaston County should grow, she said. One way officials currently support new and existing businesses is the small business investment grant, and Mullings said she believes in increasing the funds for that program and others that will support local businesses.

What strategies will you implement to ensure that the services of the Register of Deeds office are effectively communicated to the community, and how will you work to meet the needs of the diverse population of Gaston County?

Fletcher said he is passionate about utilizing technology, and while the office already uses it well, he would lean further into that resource. He said he would do that by increasing the offices’ online presence and getting out into the community to meet and talk with residents.

Cerda, reading Moyer’s written response, said she would work to digitize all vital records and make them available to the community at the push of a button. She also believes the website should be available in different languages to accommodate non-English speaking residents, she said. According to Moyer, Wake County’s website can be translated in its entirety into 11 different languages with one button, and Gaston County could pursue something similar.

