    YOUR TURN: Choose your words well and they will matter

    By Gaston Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHYWZ_0wEOM1x300

    Dear BFFs, ICYMI, LMK and, honestly, it’s NBD. My grandchildren are trying to teach me to text and sometimes I have them ROFL. The oldest said I am prone to provide TMI, so NVM, I was JK anyway. TBF, IRL, I probably do talk too much. AFAIK, everybody under the age of thirty, RN, IYKWIM, like BTS, FWIW talks like this. Anyway, BC I like you, just HMU, and we’ll jam soon. I want your POV, but I will be AFK for a while, so just chill or W/E. Later. M

    For those whose grandchildren have not taught them proper text language, the above says, “Dear Best Friends Forever, in case you missed it, let me know, and honestly, it’s no big deal. My grandchildren are teaching me to text and sometimes I have them rolling on the floor laughing. The oldest says I am prone to provide too much information, so never mind, I was just kidding anyway. To be frank, in real life, I probably do talk too much. As far as I know, everybody under thirty, right now, if you know what I mean, like behind the scenes, for what it’s worth, talks like this. Anyway, because I like you, just hit me up, and we’ll jam soon. I want your point of view, but I will be away from the keyboard for a while, so just chill or whatever. Later. Michael”

    Do people really communicate like this? Well, yes. But I believe this seemingly unstoppable trend in abbreviations and senseless chatter degrades our language and, thus, our culture. I learned to love words and sentences from a great high school English teacher named Sam Phillips. Mr. Phillips taught his students that what they said and how they said it were equally important. To illustrate, he interposed writing lessons with the works of great writers. We read books by authors like Steinbeck, Hemingway, and Faulkner. We read and memorized Shakespeare’s sonnets where eloquence and meaning merge. An example and my favorite is Sonnet 29: “When in disgrace with fortune and men’s eyes, I all alone beweep my outcast state, And trouble deaf heaven with my bootless cries, And look upon myself and curse my fate…” It ends with these beautiful lines, “Yet, in these thoughts, myself almost despising, Haply I think of thee, And then my heart, like to a lark at break of day arising from sullen earth, Sings hymns at heaven’s gate. For thy sweet love remembered such wealth brings, that then I scorn to change my fate with kings.”

    The words we use and how we use them are windows into our hearts and disclose the content of our character, the caliber of our intellect, the level and quality of our education. Profane speech says more about the speaker than the topic. When people lace their sentences with profanity, they display a lack of maturity and are unnecessarily crude. Words matter. As Mr. Phillips said, it is not just what we say, but also how we say it that counts.

    When I watch young people or union strikers chanting slogans that are often offensive and yelling profane words at people who are unlike them or disagree with their cause, it confirms, in my mind, that our social structures are deteriorating. We are coarse and crude when we should be cooperative and amenable. We do not change the minds of others. We simply drive wedges between ourselves and those who see things differently.

    Finding the right word is true freedom of expression. It lifts us like larks boldly singing hymns at heaven’s gate.  Freedom of speech assumes ability to speak and there is power in speech. Choose your words well, and they will matter.

    Michael McMahan is a resident of Gastonia.

    This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: YOUR TURN: Choose your words well and they will matter

