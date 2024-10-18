The city of Lowell is working with several Gaston businesses and organizations to host a coat drive for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Lowell Mayor Larry Simonds dubbed the event, "1000 Coats and 1000 Blankets for Western North Carolina."

Though he hopes to collect more than 1,000 coats at the October event, he said.

The Lowell Police Department has spent time in recent weeks working to collect donations to aid in ongoing Western North Carolina relief efforts.

A trailer is parked in front of the police department and will remain there until it is once again filled with donations and ready for another trip to WNC, Town Manager Tyler Cobb said.

On Oct. 26 starting at 7:30 a.m., a 53-foot trailer will be parked at Lowell City Hall, 101 W. First St. until it is completely filled with coats, blankets, marshmallows, instant hot chocolate, mittens, hats and scarves according to Simonds.

With colder weather already moving in and requests from officials for donations of warm clothing, Simonds said he thought the city should work to collect those items in addition to basic essentials they are already collecting at the police department.

Simonds, who has been actively involved in planning collection events in Lowell, said he is confident the coat drive will be successful.

"I love to help people," he said. "I think we can get more than 1,000 coats myself."

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: City of Lowell looking to collect coats and blankets for Western North Carolina