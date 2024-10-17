Early voting starts today in Gaston County

Early voting in Gaston County starts today.

Here is a list of locations and times for those looking to cast their ballot early.

Where to vote

Gaston County Citizens Resource Center, 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Highway in Dallas

Mount Holly Municipal Complex, 400 E. Central Ave. in Mount Holly

Cherryville Fire Department, 411 E. Church St. in Cherryville

Gaston County Board of Elections Office, 410 W. Franklin Bld., Suite 30, in Gastonia

Gaston County Main Library, 1555 E. Garrison Blvd. in Gastonia

Dates and times

8 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 188 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 191-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 208 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 218 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 228 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 238 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 248 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 258 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 261-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 278 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 288 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 298 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 308 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 318 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

In addition to the presidential, U.S. House of Representatives, and state races, local elections include:

Gaston County Board of Education seats including At-Large and Gastonia, Cherryville and Crowders Mountain Townships

Gaston County Commissioner seats including Cherryville, Crowders Mountain, Gastonia and South Point townships

Register of Deeds

Soil and water conservation district supervisor

