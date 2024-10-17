Open in App
    Early voting starts today in Gaston County

    By Chloe Collins, Gaston Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Qc0A_0wAKMdDI00

    Early voting in Gaston County starts today.

    Here is a list of locations and times for those looking to cast their ballot early.

    Where to vote

    • Gaston County Citizens Resource Center, 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Highway in Dallas
    • Mount Holly Municipal Complex, 400 E. Central Ave. in Mount Holly
    • Cherryville Fire Department, 411 E. Church St. in Cherryville
    • Gaston County Board of Elections Office, 410 W. Franklin Bld., Suite 30, in Gastonia
    • Gaston County Main Library, 1555 E. Garrison Blvd. in Gastonia

    Dates and times

    8 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 188 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 191-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 208 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 218 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 228 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 238 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 248 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 258 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 261-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 278 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 288 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 298 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 308 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 318 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

    In addition to the presidential, U.S. House of Representatives, and state races, local elections include:

    • Gaston County Board of Education seats including At-Large and Gastonia, Cherryville and Crowders Mountain Townships
    • Gaston County Commissioner seats including Cherryville, Crowders Mountain, Gastonia and South Point townships
    • Register of Deeds
    • Soil and water conservation district supervisor

    This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Early voting starts today in Gaston County

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Rita Hopkins
    1d ago
    I voted 🇺🇸
    View all comments
