Gaston Board of Education candidates share their views and opinions

Election Day is less than a month away, which means local candidates are in the final weeks of their campaigns and residents are making their decisions.

Ahead of opening polls The Gazette sent questions to each school board candidate.

Here are the responses from candidates who chose to participate.

Jeff Ramsey - Running for the Board of Education At-Large

Have you ever held elected office before? If so, what position did you hold and how many terms did you serve?

Yes. I have served four terms as an at-large member of Gaston Co. Board of Education. I have served as Vice-Chair and Chairman of the Board of Education

What do you think are the three most important issues facing education in Gaston County today and how would you address them?

The teacher shortage, funding, and growth. The teacher shortage has made it difficult to fill classroom positions. This is why my first priority is to advocate for our teachers and staff for more funding in salary and benefits, so we can Recruit & Retain the Best & Brightest Teachers for our classrooms. We are planning for rapid growth that is continuing to increase in Gaston County population. This will impact our enrollment in our school system soon.

What role do you feel public education serves in American society?

It is probably one of the most important parts of our society. This provides opportunities for everyone in America to be successful in their career pathway.

What changes would you propose for the public school system in Gaston County?

Expand our Career CTE and College programs. Students “Choose” their Pathways for Success.

What is your position on school choice?

Our responsibility as board members is to make our Traditional Conservative Public School System the “best choice” for our parents and students in Gaston County. We had the foresight to start our own School Choice programs years ago with the first one being named a National “Blue Ribbon” Award Winning Highland School of Technology. We are continuing to expand our School Choice programs inside our school system.

What is your position on the removal of library books from school libraries?

Any inappropriate books should be removed from the library.

What qualifications or qualities would you bring to the position?

Since my wife and mother-in-law were teachers, it has helped me to understand what our classroom teachers are experiencing. My major in college was Business Management & Leadership. Since serving on the Board of Education, I have tried to provide a caring and servant attitude as a leader for our teachers and staff.

How are you employed?

I have worked for Spraying Systems Co. as a Sales Engineer for 35 years.

Benda Eskridge - Running for the Board of Education At-Large

Have you ever held elected office before?

No, I have not previously held elected office. However, I am an active community leader. I currently serve as Vice Chair for Catherine’s House, a transitional home for women and children experiencing homelessness in Belmont, and as a board member for St. Paul Baptist Church in Charlotte. I also serve as the precinct chair for Mount Holly and Catawba Heights, where I help mobilize civic engagement and community involvement. I am also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, where community service is a top priority. My leadership and service roles give me a strong foundation to serve on the school board.

What do you think are the three most important issues facing education in Gaston County today, and how would you address them?

The most pressing issues are:

Teacher Retention: Teachers are the backbone of our education system. I would advocate for competitive salaries and professional development opportunities to attract and retain talented educators.

Resource Allocation: Equitable access to resources is critical. I would work to ensure that all schools, regardless of their location or demographics, receive adequate funding, especially for career and technology, EC, and mental health services.

Student Achievement and Preparedness: We need to equip students with the skills to succeed in higher education or the workforce post graduation. I support a curriculum that balances academic rigor with practical skills, such as financial literacy and vocational training. We should expand our partnerships with local businesses and major organizations to introduce students to career options early to help them plan for their future.

What role do you feel public education serves in American society?

Public education is a cornerstone of American society. It offers equitable opportunities for all students to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in life. Public schools also serve as community hubs, fostering socialization, civic responsibility, and critical thinking, which are essential for a functioning democracy.

What changes would you propose for the public school system in Gaston County?

Change starts with mindset. We first have to believe that Gaston County Schools is the best public school system in the state. Belief turns into action! I will use my voice to fight for the funding needed to make a difference, recruit top-notch educators, and advocate for pathways that provide them with support and growth opportunities. I will do my part to hold our leaders accountable to ensure that the funding that has been allocated for our schools is used for our schools.

What is your position on school choice?

I see school choice as a value add for GCS. However, all schools must function at a high level so that families choose School Choice as an option, not a necessity. It should complement, not replace, the quality of education in all public schools.

What is your position on the removal of library books from school libraries?

Libraries are crucial for offering diverse perspectives and encouraging a love of reading. While I understand concerns about age-appropriate materials, I support intellectual freedom. Any decision to remove books should involve input from educators, parents, and the community.

What qualifications or qualities would you bring to the position?

With over 26 years of leadership experience in healthcare operations and strategic planning, I have expertise in governance, resource management, data analytics, and problem-solving. I have proven my ability to manage multiple competing priorities with efficiency. In healthcare, I work across departments to make decisions in the best interests of patients. Similarly, in education, we need to collaborate for the benefit of students, recognizing that each student and school has unique needs. With integrity, transparency, and accountability, I am deeply committed to partnering with our current board members and all stakeholders to work in the best interest of Gaston County Public Schools.

Che’z Adams - Running for the Gastonia Township

Have you ever held elected office before?

No.

What do you think are the three most important issues facing education in Gaston County today and how would you address them?

Teacher pay - We are losing great educators to surrounding counties due to their ability to pay a more livable wage. Facilities - We have facilities that are in desperate need of renovations and/or new facilities according to surveyors. Having better facilities will boost the morale of the work-learning environment. Teaching Resources - Every teacher and scholar should not only have access to the latest technology but also books are essential to learning as well.

What role do you feel public education serves in American society?

Public education is the gateway to every occupation. It is very important that we have an educational system that is conducive to our society and our next generation.

What changes would you propose for the public school system in Gaston County?

Our educators deserve a higher/livable pay and a work environment that scholars can thrive in. I want to advocate for both.

What is your position on school choice?

If all schools were equitable there would not be a need for school choice.

What is your position on the removal of library books from school libraries?

Books are essential to learning and therefore should not be removed.

What qualifications or qualities would you bring to the position?

I have 14 years as a social worker and 5 years as an educator. Advocating for the well being of children has been my life career. My involvement in our community proves that I'm invested in our children's future and the growth of our community.

How are you employed?

I am an Exceptional Children Educator at Movement School.

Tim Taylor - Running for the Gastonia Township

Have you ever held elected office before?

I have not.

What do you think are the three most important issues facing education in Gaston County today and how would you address them?

The 3 most important issues are: Teacher retention/recognition, student safety, and CTE offerings.

What role do you feel public education serves in American society?

It builds our society from the inside out. Our future depends on their development.

What changes would you propose for the public school system in Gaston County?

Continued communication and increased STEAM offerings.

What is your position on school choice?

Yes.

What is your position on the removal of library books from school libraries?

No.

What qualifications or qualities would you bring to the position?

I am a parent and friend of many teachers. I am newer to the community and value conversation.

How are you employed?

I work in management of telecommunication construction.

Teresa Connor - Running for the Gastonia Township

Have you ever held elected office before?

No.

What do you think are the three most important issues facing education in Gaston County today and how would you address them?

Security and safety, education, and pay. Confer with other members of the board of education to come up with plans to address them.

What role do you feel public education serves in American society?

It is very important to our society. Education is the backbone of democracy, she said.

What changes would you propose for the public school system in Gaston County?

I would advocate to put the ten commandments back up in classrooms and reinstate prayer in schools to reinforce those principles in our growing children, she said. I would also like to work toward strengthening parent-teacher relationships, she added.

What is your position on school choice?

Kids should go to the nearest school unless they are famous or have some other qualifying reason to go to a different school. School choice does not improve academic performance, she said.

What is your position on the removal of library books from school libraries?

If the books do not align with positive growth for the children, then they should be removed. Children today understand things differently than they did years ago, she said.

What qualifications or qualities would you bring to the position?

Children need to see good principles in action. I have the ability to be a good role model.

How are you employed?

I am retired after 26 years at Fed-Ex.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston Board of Education candidates share their views and opinions