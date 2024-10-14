Open in App
    • The Gaston Gazette

    CityCade hosting clothing drive to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts

    By Chloe Collins, Gaston Gazette,

    2 days ago

    CityCade Retro Arcade Bar in Gastonia is hosting a clothing drive to support Hurricane Helene survivors in Western North Carolina.

    According to a press release, CityCade is looking to collect clothes that will keep people warm ahead of the cold weather that will settle in coming weeks.

    In response to the devastation Helen caused in WNC, the arcade partnered with Bou Cleaners to host the drive.

    Now through Oct. 19, residents can donate clean used clothing in good condition including:

    • Shirts, pants, and jackets
    • Gloves, scarves, and hats
    • Blankets and other warm items

    Undergarments will not be accepted.

    Items can be dropped off at CityCade, 122 S. Oakland St. in Gastonia, the release said.

    To thank donors, they are also adding an incentive to donate.

    “Each donation made will earn the donor an entry into a raffle for a free gaming night at CityCade, for the winner and a friend! Play any game, anytime during your free night. One entry is permitted per donation per day, so keep your tickets for the drawing,” it said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXFdN_0w5vfZBa00

    This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: CityCade hosting clothing drive to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Tabatha
    2d ago
    this is such a cool idea!!! and this place is actually pretty fun!
    View all comments
