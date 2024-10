Lowell resident questions $3,000 water bill

Several Lowell residents say their water bills have doubled or tripled in recent months.

One resident received a bill larger than $3,000.

City officials say there was a rate increase passed in July with the new budget, but it would not account for such a drastic change in bills.

Oakland Street resident Debra Godfrey typically receives a $20 water bill every month, according to her daughter and neighbor, Amanda Tyson.

Since losing her husband several months ago, Godfrey has used only enough water for one person in her home, Tyson said.

A recent water bill received in the mail, however, informed Godfrey that she owed just over $3,070.

Tyson said her mother is not the only one seeing an increase.

Other neighbors on Oakland Street, including Tyson’s sister, Hope Godfrey, have also received increased bills.

Hope Godfrey said her bill is generally around $60, but increased to $80 two months ago and was most recently $165 despite not owning a washing machine and having the same number of people in the home.

“I have no idea what’s going on, but it is crazy,” she said. “It’s killing me, I’m a single mom.”

According to Tyson, she and Hope Godfrey have inspected their mother’s property looking for a leak but did not find any signs of one, and neither can think of a reason why others in the neighborhood would also be experiencing increased water bills.

Tyson, who lives in the same neighborhood but on a different street than her sister and mother said she has not seen an increase in her bill, but many on her mother’s street have.

In a social media post, Tyson asked whether other Lowell residents were experiencing a drastic increase and several said yes.

Lowell Mayor Larry Simonds said the city recently had a resident receive a $1,500 bill due to a glitch in the system, and several others have complained of increased water bills.

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Bates said neither the 6% water rate increase nor the 3% sewer rate increase passed in July could lead to such extreme changes in a person’s bill.

He recommends that residents questioning whether they are experiencing a water leak make sure all sources of water in their home are turned off and go watch their water meter to see if the numbers are still rising.

If they continue to rise despite all water being off, it could be a sign of a water leak.

Lowell’s Interim City Manager Tyler Cobb and Public Works Director Justin Pearson could not be reached for further information.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Lowell resident questions $3,000 water bill