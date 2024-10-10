FEMA assistance for Gaston residents impacted by the storm

Gaston is one of 25 North Carolina counties approved for a federal disaster declaration following damage from Hurricane Helene, which means impacted residents may qualify for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

County officials are now encouraging impacted residents to apply for aid.

According to a press release, there are four ways to apply.

Residents can apply online at DisasterAssistance.Gov, online through the FEMA app, by calling 800-621-3362, 711 or Video Relay Service, or in person once a disaster recovery center is established, it said.

When applying, residents will need the following information:

Their address with zip code

Condition of the damaged home

Insurance information, if available

Social Security number

Phone number where they can be contacted

Address where they can get mail or email address to receive electronic notifications

Residents can receive funding through FEMA if they are uninsured, or if their insurance does not cover the damage sustained.

Those who have already applied will receive an eligibility letter from FEMA in the mail or by email, which will explain the application status and how to respond.

The release said the letter will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.

Business owners can also find relief through the Small Business Administration.

The SBA offers low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources, the release said.

Business owners can apply online at SBA.gov/disaster or get my information by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.

“Residents should not hesitate to apply simply because the damage their home sustained is not as significant as for homes in other parts of our state,” the release said.

It also encourages residents to obtain information on Helene relief from trusted sources such as local, state and federal government accounts, to help avoid sharing misinformation.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: FEMA assistance for Gaston residents impacted by the storm