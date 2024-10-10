Homes in Gaston County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data from Realtor.com for July shows that potential buyers and sellers in Gaston County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sales price of $283,000.

The median home sold for $279,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means July, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 1.4% from June.

Compared to July 2023, the median home sales price was up 5.3% at $279,000 compared to $265,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.gastongazette.com .

Looking only at single-family homes, the $280,000 median selling price in Gaston County was $280,000 this July, the same as June. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes was up 7.7% from a median of $260,000.

Eleven single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to three recorded transactions of at least $1 million in July 2023.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 17.6% in sales price during July to a median of $245,250 from $297,500 in June. Compared to July 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 23.2% from $319,500. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during July.

In July, the number of recorded sales in Gaston County dropped by 33.4% since July 2023 from 599 to 399. All residential home sales totaled to $133.4 million.

In North Carolina, homes sold at a median of $343,542 during July, down 2% from $350,706 in June. There were 14,535 recorded sales across the state during July, down 6.4% from 15,531 recorded sales in July 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in North Carolina decreased by 56.1% from $27.4 billion in June to $12 billion this July.

Out of all residential home sales in North Carolina, 8.75% of homes sold for at least $1 million in July, up from 7.97% in July 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across North Carolina decreased by 1.3% from a median of $350,208 in June to $345,539 in July. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes across the state was up 3.2% from $335,000.

Across the state, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 6.9% from a median of $354,500 in June to $330,000 during July. The median sales price of condominiums and townhomes is up 1.5% from the median of $325,000 in July 2023.

The median home sales price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sales price, which would mean taking the sum of all sales prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com .

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Homes in Gaston County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here