Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Gaston Gazette

    Homes in Gaston County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    Newly released data from Realtor.com for July shows that potential buyers and sellers in Gaston County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sales price of $283,000.

    The median home sold for $279,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means July, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 1.4% from June.

    Compared to July 2023, the median home sales price was up 5.3% at $279,000 compared to $265,000.

    Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

    Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.gastongazette.com .

    Looking only at single-family homes, the $280,000 median selling price in Gaston County was $280,000 this July, the same as June. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes was up 7.7% from a median of $260,000.

    Eleven single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to three recorded transactions of at least $1 million in July 2023.

    Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 17.6% in sales price during July to a median of $245,250 from $297,500 in June. Compared to July 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 23.2% from $319,500. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during July.

    In July, the number of recorded sales in Gaston County dropped by 33.4% since July 2023 from 599 to 399. All residential home sales totaled to $133.4 million.

    In North Carolina, homes sold at a median of $343,542 during July, down 2% from $350,706 in June. There were 14,535 recorded sales across the state during July, down 6.4% from 15,531 recorded sales in July 2023.

    The total value of recorded residential home sales in North Carolina decreased by 56.1% from $27.4 billion in June to $12 billion this July.

    Out of all residential home sales in North Carolina, 8.75% of homes sold for at least $1 million in July, up from 7.97% in July 2023.

    Sales prices of single-family homes across North Carolina decreased by 1.3% from a median of $350,208 in June to $345,539 in July. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes across the state was up 3.2% from $335,000.

    Across the state, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 6.9% from a median of $354,500 in June to $330,000 during July. The median sales price of condominiums and townhomes is up 1.5% from the median of $325,000 in July 2023.

    The median home sales price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sales price, which would mean taking the sum of all sales prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Homes in Gaston County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy