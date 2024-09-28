Forest City man killed in crash in Gastonia

A forest city man is dead after being involved in an accident in Gastonia.

At around noon Thursday, James Auten, 58, was driving on Union Road between Niblick Drive and Hudson Boulevard when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

Following the crash, Auten was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Gastonia Police spokesman Bill McGinty.

McGinty said this is an ongoing investigation.

