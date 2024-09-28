The North Carolina Press Association recently recognized journalists for their exceptional work in the past year.

Here’s how the Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star placed amongst their competition this year:

First Place

Category: Beat feature reporting

Reporter: Kara Fohner

Headline: Gaston County sisters die months apart

Summary: A sorrowful story of two sisters who died just over a month apart from one another, and prior to their deaths, both had for years experienced homelessness, a situation spurred by their struggle with addiction.

Second Place

Category: General news photography

Photographer: Mike Hensdill

Subject: Homeless encampment closes

Category: City, county government reporting

Reporter: Kara Fohner

Headline: City forces pastor to close homeless encampment

Summary: A pastor is forced to shut down a homeless encampment that becomes the site of a homicide.

Category: Breaking news

Reporter: Kara Fohner/Diane Turbyfill

Headline: Lowell woman: Body uncovered in my backyard

Summary: Online chatter led reporter Kara Fohner out to the scene where investigators were executing search warrants. She conducted interviews and relayed them to editor Diane Turbyfill to have a breaking story on this “buried in the backyard” story.

The Star

Second Place

Category

Feature Photography

Photographer: Michael Hensdill

Subject: Foam Party Day

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County stories, photos win press association awards