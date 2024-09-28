Open in App
    The Gaston Gazette

    Gaston County stories, photos win press association awards

    By Diane Turbyfill, Gaston Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gI8D8_0vmuLaZL00

    The North Carolina Press Association recently recognized journalists for their exceptional work in the past year.

    Here’s how the Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star placed amongst their competition this year:

    First Place

    Category: Beat feature reporting

    Reporter: Kara Fohner

    Headline: Gaston County sisters die months apart

    Summary: A sorrowful story of two sisters who died just over a month apart from one another, and prior to their deaths, both had for years experienced homelessness, a situation spurred by their struggle with addiction.

    Second Place

    Category: General news photography

    Photographer: Mike Hensdill

    Subject: Homeless encampment closes

    Category: City, county government reporting

    Reporter: Kara Fohner

    Headline: City forces pastor to close homeless encampment

    Summary: A pastor is forced to shut down a homeless encampment that becomes the site of a homicide.

    Category: Breaking news

    Reporter: Kara Fohner/Diane Turbyfill

    Headline: Lowell woman: Body uncovered in my backyard

    Summary: Online chatter led reporter Kara Fohner out to the scene where investigators were executing search warrants. She conducted interviews and relayed them to editor Diane Turbyfill to have a breaking story on this “buried in the backyard” story.

    The Star

    Second Place

    Category

    Feature Photography

    Photographer: Michael Hensdill

    Subject: Foam Party Day

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyR5l_0vmuLaZL00

    This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County stories, photos win press association awards

