'Bittersweet': Owner of The Velvet Goose announces retirement: What she has to say

It's the end of an era in downtown Gardner.

Patti Bergstrom, the longtime owner of The Velvet Goose , which opened in 1987, recently announced her decision to retire at the end of the year.

"This decision comes after a lot of thought," Bergstrom said, adding that she was in talks with various parties who have expressed an interest in continuing to operate the store. "And that is my hope."

As she begins to think about her post-retirement plans, Bergstrom said first on her list would be to take a nap.

"The best part about owning your own business is you get to pick which 80 hours per week you want to work," she said, laughing.

What began as a three-year lease signed in 1987 had turned into a 37-year love story, according to Bergstrom, who said making the decision to step away from the store was an extremely "bittersweet" one.

"I wasn't sure what I was going to do with my life, so I opened a store, it was always going to be short-term, and then I never wanted to leave," she said. "And I don't want to leave now, really, but I'm not getting younger."

Bergstrom worked in marketing before opening own store

Bergstrom, 69, had spent the better part of 10 years working in marketing in New York before deciding to move back to her hometown, get married, and try her hand at running her own business.

"I thought, 'If I'm going to live in this community, I would like to do something in this community," said Bergstrom, who graduated from Gardner High School in 1973.

Bergstrom wasn't just a local business owner. Shortly after opening The Velvet Goose, she became one of the founders of Gardner Square Two , serving as the group's president several times over the years. The all-volunteer nonprofit is dedicated to supporting merchants and organizations in the downtown area.

"I think our downtown is lovely," she said. "I think every day in my little store is a good day, and the community is very generous, kind, and supportive. And I have been honored to serve my customers and give back to my community for these 37 years."

Mayor Michael Nicholson called Bergstrom a "key player" in the city and the downtown area for decades.

"She has been one of the biggest cheerleaders for the city, always taking the time to promote what was happening and help new businesses who were opening their doors," Nicholson said. "I often think of the time that 'Chronicle' called my office to let me know that they were going to be interviewing her because they heard she was the city’s 'unofficial mayor.' While things will surely be different with her not being at her store as much, I’m sure we’ll still see her active around Gardner."

Bergstrom to remain active in retirement

Although she is retiring from the store, Bergstrom said residents should expect her to disappear from the city she loves.

"This is still my hometown and my downtown, and I will continue to do everything I can to make it as lovely as it can be," she said. "I will continue to be a trustee at Mount Wachusett Community College, I will continue as one of the founders of the Boys and Girls Club of Gardner, and I will continue to support other organizations - I will not just be sitting in my rocking chair."

Store open through Christmas

Bergstrom's retirement sale, which will feature discounted items tagged with yellow, the store's signature color, will continue through Christmas, she said. On sale will be all clothing for newborns, babies, kids, and adults, and handbags, jewelry, home décor, kids' books, and toys.

"I have already done all the purchasing through the end of the year, so we are still getting new deliveries every day - my plan is to be here through the end of the year," she said.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: 'Bittersweet': Owner of The Velvet Goose announces retirement: What she has to say