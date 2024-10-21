Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Gardner News

    The votes are in: Here's who has the best chicken wings in greater Gardner

    By Emilia Cardona, The Gardner News,

    2 days ago

    The residents of greater Gardner have spoken; Duguay's Chicken & Seafood has the best chicken wings in or around Gardner.

    The locally-owned fast-food lunch and dinner place won 58.65% of the votes for best chicken wings in or around the area. The runner-up is Parker House of Pizza at 17 Pleasant St. in Gardner, which got 12.50% of the votes.

    The staff at Duguay's said they are extremely proud that the community has recognized their efforts to provide quality food. The staff said they agree they have amazing cooks and they are proud to be part of this business because they are proud of being the best around.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tViDZ_0wFKaugu00

    When you go

    Duguay's offers Buffalo or honey BBQ wings, which you can get as a dinner or side order. Buffalo wings are served with blue cheese and celery. Dinners are served with coleslaw, sauce and jo-jo potatoes or french fries. Dinner options include six and 10 pieces; side orders start at eight pieces and go up to 50 pieces.

    Duguay's Chicken & Seafood, located at 632 Parker Street in Gardner, is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Gardner News: The votes are in: Here's who has the best chicken wings in greater Gardner

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bill Belichick Gets Cozy With 23-Year-Old Girlfriend On Fall Date
    The Spun2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Orionids meteor shower can still be seen in the night sky. Here's where to look
    The Gardner News18 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz15 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC17 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Carnival Games, Face Painting & More: Halloween Celebration in Hanover Promises "Fang-Tastic" Time
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune14 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Pup Who Has Been Waiting Over 6 Months For Adoption Put On "Urgent List"
    Camilo Díaz15 hours ago
    Historic Castillo de San Marcos closed to survey storm damage
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    James Bond Actor Sean Connery Befriended Actress Shelly Winters Before 'Dr. No' Made Him a Superstar
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy