The residents of greater Gardner have spoken; Duguay's Chicken & Seafood has the best chicken wings in or around Gardner.

The locally-owned fast-food lunch and dinner place won 58.65% of the votes for best chicken wings in or around the area. The runner-up is Parker House of Pizza at 17 Pleasant St. in Gardner, which got 12.50% of the votes.

The staff at Duguay's said they are extremely proud that the community has recognized their efforts to provide quality food. The staff said they agree they have amazing cooks and they are proud to be part of this business because they are proud of being the best around.

When you go

Duguay's offers Buffalo or honey BBQ wings, which you can get as a dinner or side order. Buffalo wings are served with blue cheese and celery. Dinners are served with coleslaw, sauce and jo-jo potatoes or french fries. Dinner options include six and 10 pieces; side orders start at eight pieces and go up to 50 pieces.

Duguay's Chicken & Seafood, located at 632 Parker Street in Gardner, is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: The votes are in: Here's who has the best chicken wings in greater Gardner