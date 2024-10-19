Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Gardner News

    Early voting has started: Where to vote in greater Gardner; the voter registration deadline

    By Sandy Meindersma, The Gardner News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36q8UL_0wDNjzLx00

    The November election is just weeks away, and early voting has started in Massachusetts.

    In addition to electing a new president and vice president, voters in Massachusetts will also be making their choices for several offices, including U.S. and state senator and U.S. and state representative.

    Massachusetts voters will also be deciding on several ballot measures, including the potential elimination of MCAS as a high school graduation requirement, minimum wage for tipped workers and unionization for transportation network drivers.

    Early voting is the law in Massachusetts. It allows registered voters to cast their ballots at a designated location during the two weeks that lead up to the Nov. 5 Election Day.

    The official period for early voting is Oct. 19 - Nov. 1. Different communities will have different times and dates for early voting.

    Greater Gardner Voters Guide: State Senate Worcester Hampshire district: Meet the candidates

    Greater Gardner Voters Guide: 2nd Worcester District: Meet the candidates

    Here's where you can vote early in the Greater Gardner area.

    Gardner

    Early voting will take place from Oct. 19 - Nov. 1 in Perry Auditorium in City Hall, 95 Pleasant St. Saturday hours for Oct. 19 and 26 have not been finalized, although there will be six hour of voting each day. Early voting hours during the week will be: Monday - Thursday (Oct. 21 - 24 and Oct. 28 - 31): 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays (Oct. 25 and Nov. 1): 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Ashburnham

    Early voting will take place from Oct. 19 - 31 at Town Hall, 32 Main St. Monday - Thursday early voting hours (Oct. 21-24 and Oct. 28 - 31) are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday early voting hours (Oct. 19 and 26) are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Hubbardston

    Hubbardston's early voting will take place in the Town Clerk's office, 7 Main St., in the basement of the library. Hours for early voting are: Monday (Oct. 21 and 28): 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday - Thursday (Oct. 22 - 24 and 29 - 31): 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays (Oct. 19 and 26): 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

    Phillipston

    Early voting in Phillipston will take place at Phillipston Town Hall, 50 The Common from Sunday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 31. Hours are as follows: Sunday, Oct. 20:  12: p.m. to 4: p.m.; Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (Oct 21, 22, 24, 28, 29 and 31): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Wednesdays (Oct. 23 and 30): 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Templeton

    Templeton's early voting will take place at Town Hall, 160 Patriots Road, E. Templeton. Hours for early voting are: Monday (Oct. 21 and 28): 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday - Thursday (Oct. 22 - 24 and 29 - 31): 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays (Oct. 19 and 26): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Westminster

    Early voting in Westminster will take place in Room 112 of Town Hall, 11 South St. Hours for early voting are: Monday (Oct. 21 and 28): 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday - Thursday (Oct. 22 - 24 and 29 - 31): 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday (Oct. 19 and 26): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Winchendon

    Winchendon's early voting will take place in the Town Hall, 2nd floor, 109 Front St. Hours for early voting are: Monday (Oct. 21 and 28): 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday - Thursday (Oct. 22 - 24 and 29 - 31): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays (Oct. 19 and 26): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    How do I know if I am registered to vote?

    You can check your voter registration status on the MA Secretary of State's website here . If you're not registered to vote, you can use the site to register to vote. You can also register to vote in person with the city or town clerk.

    What is the deadline to register to vote?

    The deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts is Oct. 26. You can register to vote online until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 26, if you have a signature on file with the MA Registry of Motor Vehicles.

    This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Early voting has started: Where to vote in greater Gardner; the voter registration deadline

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Darrias Daryl Dröge
    1d ago
    FUCK TRUMP. KAMALA 2024💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
    American Quebecois
    2d ago
    Voted 🇺🇸
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy