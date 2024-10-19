Early voting has started: Where to vote in greater Gardner; the voter registration deadline

The November election is just weeks away, and early voting has started in Massachusetts.

In addition to electing a new president and vice president, voters in Massachusetts will also be making their choices for several offices, including U.S. and state senator and U.S. and state representative.

Massachusetts voters will also be deciding on several ballot measures, including the potential elimination of MCAS as a high school graduation requirement, minimum wage for tipped workers and unionization for transportation network drivers.

Early voting is the law in Massachusetts. It allows registered voters to cast their ballots at a designated location during the two weeks that lead up to the Nov. 5 Election Day.

The official period for early voting is Oct. 19 - Nov. 1. Different communities will have different times and dates for early voting.

Here's where you can vote early in the Greater Gardner area.

Gardner

Early voting will take place from Oct. 19 - Nov. 1 in Perry Auditorium in City Hall, 95 Pleasant St. Saturday hours for Oct. 19 and 26 have not been finalized, although there will be six hour of voting each day. Early voting hours during the week will be: Monday - Thursday (Oct. 21 - 24 and Oct. 28 - 31): 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays (Oct. 25 and Nov. 1): 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ashburnham

Early voting will take place from Oct. 19 - 31 at Town Hall, 32 Main St. Monday - Thursday early voting hours (Oct. 21-24 and Oct. 28 - 31) are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday early voting hours (Oct. 19 and 26) are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hubbardston

Hubbardston's early voting will take place in the Town Clerk's office, 7 Main St., in the basement of the library. Hours for early voting are: Monday (Oct. 21 and 28): 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday - Thursday (Oct. 22 - 24 and 29 - 31): 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays (Oct. 19 and 26): 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Phillipston

Early voting in Phillipston will take place at Phillipston Town Hall, 50 The Common from Sunday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 31. Hours are as follows: Sunday, Oct. 20: 12: p.m. to 4: p.m.; Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (Oct 21, 22, 24, 28, 29 and 31): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Wednesdays (Oct. 23 and 30): 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Templeton

Templeton's early voting will take place at Town Hall, 160 Patriots Road, E. Templeton. Hours for early voting are: Monday (Oct. 21 and 28): 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday - Thursday (Oct. 22 - 24 and 29 - 31): 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays (Oct. 19 and 26): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Westminster

Early voting in Westminster will take place in Room 112 of Town Hall, 11 South St. Hours for early voting are: Monday (Oct. 21 and 28): 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday - Thursday (Oct. 22 - 24 and 29 - 31): 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday (Oct. 19 and 26): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winchendon

Winchendon's early voting will take place in the Town Hall, 2nd floor, 109 Front St. Hours for early voting are: Monday (Oct. 21 and 28): 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday - Thursday (Oct. 22 - 24 and 29 - 31): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays (Oct. 19 and 26): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How do I know if I am registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status on the MA Secretary of State's website here . If you're not registered to vote, you can use the site to register to vote. You can also register to vote in person with the city or town clerk.

What is the deadline to register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts is Oct. 26. You can register to vote online until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 26, if you have a signature on file with the MA Registry of Motor Vehicles.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Early voting has started: Where to vote in greater Gardner; the voter registration deadline