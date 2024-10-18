Brilla Coffee not opening this month in Gardner as planned: Here's why - a 1-minute read

The opening of a new restaurant in downtown Gardner will be delayed by a few months.

Brilla Coffee , which was scheduled to open this month in the iconic Bullnose Building at 25 Main St., will now open early next year, according to Jonathan Bombaci, president and CEO of Candor Realty, which purchased the property in 2022.

"Permits took a while to get approved, longer than expected, and that didn't happen until September," he said.

"There were a few delays in equipment and some plans that needed to be drawn up by their architects for the building permit process," said Mayor Michael Nicholson. "However, that's all since been taken care of and work has begun on the site."

A large commercial kitchen ventilation system, or hood, was delivered to the restaurant on Tuesday.

"Good things take time and this is no different," Bombaci wrote on a Facebook post along with photos of the hood being delivered.

The restaurant is now scheduled to open in January, according to Nicholson.

Brilla Coffee is an award-winning "farm-to-cup" establishment with a location in Holden. The husband-and-wife owners, Alexis and Osiris Vallejos, are scheduled to open a third location in Natick.

The Gardner shop will be located on the first floor of the property, with the entry doors between the building's famed lion sculptures outside on the patio in front. The shop's space will be about 3,500 to 4,000 square feet.

Brilla Coffee will offer a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, according to the owners. In addition to indoor dining, the restaurant will also feature take-out and outdoor seating.

The Vallejos, who moved to the area 20 years ago and opened their first shop in 2019, were awarded the honor of “Best Local Coffee Shop” in 2022 and 2023 by the Best of Central Mass. Community Choice Awards. Brilla Coffee is a finalist in the 2024 contest, and the results are scheduled to be announced on Nov. 7.

