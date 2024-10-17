Open in App
    The Gardner News

    Social Light Business Club takes a different approach to networking: What to know

    By Stephen Landry, The Gardner News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehYlq_0wAKanl000

    A new organization aimed at blending networking and socializing in Central Mass. is looking to expand into the greater Gardner area.

    The Social Light Business Club (SLBC), which was founded by Samuel Nieves Jr. in Fitchburg in 2022, sponsors a variety of events each month ranging from elegant soirees to casual meetups, mixing business and pleasure to support communities and foster meaningful connections among professionals and entrepreneurs in the region.

    The mission of the SLBC, which bills itself as the region's premier partying and networking group, is to light up the path to success one celebration at a time, according to Vice President Michael Chernoch.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx7jf_0wAKanl000

    "(Samuel) had this vision to start this group that was less like a chamber of commerce, less political, and less expensive that was open to all people, whether they could afford a ticket or not - a group that was accessible to everybody, whether they were just starting out with a business or were a seasoned business owner," Chernoch said.

    The idea was an immediate success, according to Chernoch, and it wasn't long before the group's events - including a "Yappy Hour" for guests and their dogs at the Thirsty Robot Brewing Company in Fitchburg and a Speakeasy Soiree at Tavern 13 in Leominster - were attracting large crowds of local professionals.

    "We have mayors coming to our events, we have small business owners that sell on Etsy along with business owners that have physical stores," said Chernoch, who is a graduate of Monty Tech. "We've gotten a lot of good response from our guests, our sponsors, and our members."

    Social Light's public events open to all

    Anyone is invited to attend the SLBC's public events, but organizers point out that becoming a member of the group and paying an annual fee comes with certain benefits, including special rates, discounts, and access to private events. The event's activities are for ages 18 and up or 21 and up depending on the nature of the event.

    More: Gardner Municipal Golf Course available as simulation at Golf RX: How to book a tee time

    The SLBC will next sponsor a Masquerade Soiree at the Monoosnock Country Club in Leominster on Thursday, Oct. 24. The event was originally scheduled to be held in Perry Auditorium at Gardner City Hall, according to Chernoch, but was moved so it would not interfere with getting the space prepared for the upcoming election on Nov. 5.

    Speaking of politics, that's a topic that is off-limits at SLBC events, according to the club's rules, which also encourage attendees to respect member privacy, drink responsibly, and avoid inappropriate language.

    Expect to see more themed events with costumed attendees on the group's calendar, Chernoch said.

    "We've found that our guests really enjoy leaning into the themed aspects of the parties, where before it was typically just cocktail attire, it has now expanded into people dressing up in 1920s outfits or putting a mask on," he said.

    Wachusett Business Incubator among club's members

    Among the SLBC's members is the Wachusett Business Incubator in Gardner. Executive Director Magnus Carlberg said he enjoyed the sense of community that comes with being part of the group's membership.

    More: Butler Machine and Prototype is Gardner's newest small business: What they do

    "The Social Light Business Club does a great job of mixing business and fun, which makes networking feel natural and enjoyable. They create spaces where real connections happen—not just exchanging business cards but building relationships that stick," Carlberg said. "Everyone’s rooting for each other’s success, and the vibe makes it easy to brainstorm, share ideas, and grow together."

    The SLBC, which will sponsor an event in Gardner in the near future, was founded as an alternative the somewhat formal networking events for business professionals hosted by more straitlaced local organizations.

    "Some events have one person standing up and talking about their business," Chernoch said. "The Social Light is a less structured club, where we throw parties and business owners can come and walk freely around the venue and have a drink with some friends. It doesn't have to be all about business."

    This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Social Light Business Club takes a different approach to networking: What to know

