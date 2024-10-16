Gardner Municipal Golf Course available as simulation at Golf RX: How to book a tee time

Golfers in Gardner who enjoy playing their local course can now play all year long no matter the season - at least virtually.

Golf RX , an indoor golf simulator located at 109 Main St., has added the Gardner Municipal Golf Course to its menu of courses available to play on its three high-tech sensor bays. The business, which is located in the former Wheelen Supply building, opened in November 2023.

Alex Jarvis, who owns Golf RX along with Jon Normandin, said they knew they wanted to add the local course to its selection - which includes such famed courses as Pebble Beach, Niagara Falls Country Club, and Spyglass Hill - as soon as possible.

"What we discovered through our homework going to different simulators before we opened a business was that it's always the local courses that get the most play," Jarvis said, adding that even though most players want to try the worldwide courses that the professionals play, those courses tended to be longer and more difficult than local golfers were used to. "But with a nice municipal course in there, they're shorter, they're a little easier, and people know the course already, so they know where they usually hit."

Simulated Gardner course includes accurate water traps, yardage, and fairways

The Gardner Municipal Golf Course is the only course in Massachusetts available on the Foresight Golf Simulators system, which offers more than 15,000 launch monitors and golf simulators in retail stores, driving ranges, and homes worldwide.

More: First-in-the-city golf simulator business to swing into Gardner

Jarvis, who has played his fair share of rounds on the actual Gardner course, admits to being somewhat skeptical about how the simulated version would measure up to reality.

"I was totally wrong," he said. "All the cattails are where they're supposed to be, all the ponds are where they're supposed to be, and the fairways are pitched the same way - I was really impressed. The yardages are spot-on - I'm basically playing from exactly where I normally would."

The virtual representation is detailed enough to show Mount Wachusett Community College and a portion of Heywood Hospital, and the simulated weather conditions can be adjusted to each player's preference.

It took about nine months for Foresight to completely map out the Gardner course, Jarvis said. The company has an advanced model of Google Maps, according to a representative, which provides them with the topography and elevation changes on the course, and the simulated images were painstakingly recreated hole-by-hole.

"We put in the application when we first opened, and they just finished (the simulation) last month," Jarvis added.

It costs about $15,000 to map out a course, Jarvis said, but anyone who purchases the Foresight equipment is allowed one free selection. Because of the cost, he said there were no plans to add any other local courses to the Golf RX anytime soon.

Tee times on simulated course now available for booking

Play on the real-life version of the Gardner course ends for the season around Thanksgiving, but golfers will have a chance to swing on the simulated version of their local course starting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, when Golf RX opens for its limited fall hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More: Gardner's disc golf course opens to the public: How to play this fun sport

Tee times are available now, according to Jarvis, who recommends that players book online at the facility's website for the next few weeks during the business's limited fall hours.

Golf RX's regular hours will begin when the weather conditions are too cold to play outside, and will run Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The business will be closed on Mondays, except for possible holidays and school vacation days.

"Those were the Mondays last year when we had any traffic," Jarvis said.

In addition to Gardner, other new courses available in simulated form include Dubai, Yishan in China, and nearby courses as close as Rhode Island.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Gardner Municipal Golf Course available as simulation at Golf RX: How to book a tee time