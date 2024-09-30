Open in App
    Deputy chief graduates from FBI National Academy: What he learned and will bring to Gardner

    By Stephen Landry, The Gardner News,

    3 days ago

    A member of the Gardner Police Department recently followed the yellow brick road on his way to graduating from the FBI National Academy .

    Deputy Chief Nicholas Maroni was among the 253 law enforcement professionals from across the U.S. and 26 countries to graduate on Sept. 12 as part of the 291st class to attend the renowned academy in Quantico, Virginia.

    "I was selected to attend by the FBI Boston Field officer," said Maroni, who was nominated for the academy by Chief Eric McAvene.

    The National Academy, which runs four sessions per year, is known as one of the most prestigious law enforcement executive trainings in the world where very few executives are accepted.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BO1l_0voYv84g00

    "I really enjoyed my time there," Maroni said. "The instructors are some of the best. It was engaging, and I was able to network with other law enforcement professionals. I enjoyed the physical fitness part and the weekly fitness challenges that ended with what is called the yellow brick road."

    After following the six-mile yellow brick road to completion, Maroni was presented, appropriately enough, with a yellow brick to mark his accomplishment, along with the opportunity to ring the traditional bell at the end of the obstacle course.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0et2rH_0voYv84g00

    Academy included International Partnership Program

    Maroni also took part in the academy's International Partnership Program, in which he was paired up with a roommate from another country.

    More: Lt. Nicholas Maroni selected as GPD Deputy Chief

    "My roommate, Major Guy Sassine, was from Lebanon and worked for the Lebanon national police in the capital city of Beirut," Maroni said. "It was great learning about policing in other countries and hearing how certain situations are handled."

    FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the commencement ceremony at the academy, which was founded in 1935. The academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

    McAvene said there is no better program to develop future law enforcement leaders.

    "This program has developed Deputy Chief Maroni’s already extensive skill set even further to lead the Gardner Police Department into the future," he said. "Law enforcement is a constantly changing profession and we need to adapt and change with it. This training will help the Gardner Police evolve with the best polices, practices and tactics to most effectively represent the community we serve."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WZWm_0voYv84g00

    Skills obtained at FBI academy will improve community policing in Gardner

    In addition to helping law enforcement executives learn what kind of assistance the FBI can offer local police departments, the academy's college-level classes, taught by the University of Virginia, are designed to help enhance community relationships, improve department programs, and teach leadership skills.

    Among the master-level courses that Maroni attended were Futuristics and Law Enforcement, Navigating Internal Leadership Crises, Leading Well, and Advanced Human Engagement Strategies for Law Enforcement Executives.

    More: Here's why the Gardner Police have a K-9 officer after 15 years. Meet Rocky.

    Maroni said he is looking forward to applying the skills he learned at the academy to helping improve the overall quality of public safety that the Gardner Police can offer the community.

    "One thing that is too often overlooked in law enforcement is officer wellness," he said. "Creating an appropriate officer wellness program here at the GPD will help keep our officers healthy both physically and mentally, and when you have healthy officers, they are able to maintain those positive relationships with the community."

    The National Academy is known for its advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training, preparing officers for executive roles.

    This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Deputy chief graduates from FBI National Academy: What he learned and will bring to Gardner

    Enrique Cintron
    2d ago
    It’s going to me amazing the stuff he will be able to teach the Gardner Police officers the training and education that he has learned while vacationing in Virginia on the tax payers dollars when he’s done with those Gardner police officers teaching them they will be able to retire the K-9 unit they will be able to smell the bullshit for miles..
