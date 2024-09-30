Open in App
    19th annual 'Party in the Street' attracted people all over Mass into downtown Gardner

    By Emilia Cardona, The Gardner News,

    3 days ago

    Hundreds of people from across the greater Gardner filled downtown Gardner's streets on Saturday, Sept. 28, for the 19th annual "Party in the Street" Oktoberfest celebration.

    Main Street, Pleasant Street, Parker Street, and West Street were all closed down from vehicle traffic so festival goers could safely walk downtown to the various local vendor booths, free kid activities and games, and food and drink tents.

    At 11:30 a.m., Gardner City Council President Elizabeth Kazinskas tapped the first Oktoberfest keg to kick off the daylong downtown community event.

    This year's Women's Steinholding Ciompetition winner is Maria DiScipo, who held the stein filled with water for over two minutes. The Men's Stenholding Competition winner is Derek Maylin, who held the stein for nearly four minutes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGX60_0voYgBFB00

    Chair Luge winners

    It was a close race between the Mean Green Machine team and the Salvadore Auto Group, but the Green Machine luge duo, Tyler Dipasquale and Lucas Chevarie, once again won first place. The Salvadore Auto Group won second place.

    This article originally appeared on Gardner News: 19th annual 'Party in the Street' attracted people all over Mass into downtown Gardner

