    Vote for one of these 13 golfers for TGN Early Season Athlete of the Year

    By Cait Kemp, The Gardner News,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKZQa_0voY2Fam00

    About midway through the season, these Gardner-area golf athletes have shown talent and skill on the course. The Gardner News recognized area golfers for their expectations to be leaders and contributors on the team, and now it's time for readers to have a say in who is the best.

    These 13 golfers are up for The Gardner News Early Season Golfer of the Year for their performances thus far this season. Cast your vote below for who you think deserves this honor.

    Sydney Belliveau, Gardner

    Troy Budreau, Quabbin

    Beckham Chouinard, Monty Tech

    Max Doane, Oakmont

    Austin Haas, Monty Tech

    More: These three athletes recognized for their talents, earn Preseason Athlete of the Year

    Ryan Hebert, Monty Tech

    Aiden LaPointe, Quabbin

    Finn Leander, Quabbin

    Tommy Prendergast, Oakmont

    Seth Robinson, Gardner

    More: Vote: These 15 male runners have excelled and are up for TGN Early-season Athlete of the Year

    Cohen Veilleux, Gardner

    Cullan White, Quabbin

    AJ Wilson, Monty Tech

    This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Vote for one of these 13 golfers for TGN Early Season Athlete of the Year

