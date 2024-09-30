Vote for one of these 13 golfers for TGN Early Season Athlete of the Year

About midway through the season, these Gardner-area golf athletes have shown talent and skill on the course. The Gardner News recognized area golfers for their expectations to be leaders and contributors on the team, and now it's time for readers to have a say in who is the best.

These 13 golfers are up for The Gardner News Early Season Golfer of the Year for their performances thus far this season. Cast your vote below for who you think deserves this honor.

Sydney Belliveau, Gardner

Troy Budreau, Quabbin

Beckham Chouinard, Monty Tech

Max Doane, Oakmont

Austin Haas, Monty Tech

Ryan Hebert, Monty Tech

Aiden LaPointe, Quabbin

Finn Leander, Quabbin

Tommy Prendergast, Oakmont

Seth Robinson, Gardner

Cohen Veilleux, Gardner

Cullan White, Quabbin

AJ Wilson, Monty Tech

