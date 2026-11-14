A gilded statue of Jesus that stood on a wooden cross in a courtyard of a historic Vilnius church is now broken into pieces, and the parish that cared for it is asking the public for help. The shrine is known for a well-known image of Divine Mercy, and the damage has shocked local worshippers. ([1])Police in Lithuania are now trying to identify the people involved.

What the security footage shows

The clip circulating online is short, and its most striking detail is how quickly the damage happened. One man sits on a bench while his companion stumbles into view carrying the figure. The seated man begins filming on his phone, and within moments the statue’s arms snap off. The gilded sculpture then falls to the ground and breaks into fragments.

The man holding the pieces runs off with a golden arm in each hand, while his companion follows with the phone still raised. The footage was posted by the church’s priest, Fr. Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas, who asked anyone who recognized the man to contact police. ([2])

A police inquiry with open questions

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. on November 11 in the inner courtyard of the church on Dominikonų Street. Police said in a statement that an unidentified person had broken a golden sculpture of Jesus hanging on a wooden cross, and that the damage was still being assessed. ([2])Authorities opened a pretrial investigation into a suspected public order offense.

Several outlets have described the two men as British, citing their English and what they said sounded like a northern English accent. Reports also describe them as intoxicated. Neither point has been confirmed by authorities. ([3])As of November 13, police had not announced a theft charge and were still working to identify the suspected person.

Confirmed by police: the time, the location, and that a golden figure was broken.

Not confirmed: the men’s nationality, their state of intoxication, and whether they were the ones who removed the statue from the cross.

Still pending: the full financial loss, any charges, and the identity of the suspects.

Grief in the courtyard

For the parish, the damage goes beyond the cost of repair. The broken remains were left at the spot where the statue had been taken, and visitors placed flowers around them. The gesture shows how the shrine’s community has responded, with sorrow rather than anger aimed at any one group.

The church’s history gives the case its weight. The building holds a famous 1934 painting of Divine Mercy, a devotional image connected to the Polish nun Faustina Kowalska, and that link is why many believers see the attack on the statue as an attack on something sacred. For now, the case rests with investigators, and the courtyard holds only the pieces that were left behind.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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