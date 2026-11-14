Passengers on a Southwest flight out of Los Angeles on Friday got a concert few of them expected. The plane was among the last to leave before the FAA halted departures across the country, and a group of rock acts performed for the cabin while the rest of the air system stood still. The original report of the show is available at ([1]).

A cabin full of phone lights

Hoobastank, The Used, Simple Plan and Lolo performed aboard a Southwest flight from Los Angeles to Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 13, and the musicians were headed to Orlando for a Vans Warped Tour date the next day. The musicians were headed to the city for Warped Tour’s Saturday (Nov. 14) date at Camping World Stadium.

Video from the cabin showed the bands working the aisle at cruising altitude. A clip shared on the band’s official Instagram page shows the plane full of passengers, holding up their phones with the flashlight feature on, swaying to the acoustic set. Several passengers also sang along to the songs, which were mostly from the group’s catalogs from the early 2000s.

Leaving just before the stop

The timing is what made the flight stand out. The flight departed from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) just moments before the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon, bringing all US departures to a halt for more than four hours. One of the musicians told a music publication that the flight was “one of the last” to depart before the shutdown.

The stop had a wide reach. Key points from the day include:

At 3:54 PM ET (12:54 PM local time in Los Angeles), the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop.

With the FAA’s five-hour nationwide ground stop lifted, American Airlines began working to recover its schedule.

The disruption caused nearly 8,000 cancellations and more than 10,000 flights to be delayed across the United States, including cargo flights.

Why the system went down

The FAA has described the cause in general terms. Its statement said the agency issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later offered a more specific explanation, saying that air traffic control routers became overloaded with data and started to give inconsistent readings.

That explanation has not settled the matter. Reports said some air traffic controllers “don’t buy” Duffy’s explanation for ground stop, and the FAA has rejected a link to a recently expanded artificial intelligence scheduling tool. Investigators still have questions to answer about the outage, and the broader effect on travelers is likely to take longer to sort out than the stop itself.

Southwest’s surprise series

The concert was not a spontaneous jam session. Southwest confirmed the flight was part of its “Live at 35” series, which brings surprise live musical performances to passengers at a cruising altitude of approximately 35,000 feet. The program has been running for years. ‘Live at 35; has actually been around since 2011, and has gotten positive feedback, and the airline stages about 20 in-flight concert-sets per year.

Southwest has said the performances fit its customers’ tastes. A Southwest representative said the company decided to expand the concert series because customers typically appreciate the music once in-flight. On a day when so many travelers were stuck at gates or in terminals, the flight from LAX offered a different kind of story: a few hours of loud, unexpected music high above a grounded country.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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