Few smartphone users think about who else might be looking through the photos stored on their devices. On Saturday, Italian regulators put that question on the record. The country’s data protection authority fined Facebook’s parent company 805 million euros, or about $880 million, over how it accessed users’ photos and videos, according to a report on the decision ([1]). The authority said Meta had not secured “specific” consent from the people affected.

A gallery feature at the center of the case

The case focuses on a Facebook feature called “Get suggestions from your gallery while browsing Facebook,” which proposes photos and videos stored on a phone as possible posts. The investigation concerned the feature as it ran on Android devices. Reports say it was introduced in 2023 and activated by default, and that the permission involved could give the app access to a phone’s entire photo archive, including associated metadata ([2]).

According to the regulator, Facebook requested one broad permission for photo galleries without clearly explaining that the same permission also powered the suggestion tool ([3]). The regulator’s findings were framed around three problems: the lack of specific consent for the feature, unclear disclosure of why the permission was needed, and the decision to switch the feature on by default ([4]).

How the penalty was calculated

The regulator estimated that around 20 million Android users in Italy could have been affected. It said the size of the fine reflected that scale, along with a 2019 penalty against the company and what it described as a lack of cooperation by Meta ([5]). Meta denied using gallery content for the suggestion purpose, according to the authority.

The investigation reportedly began in July 2025 after a complaint from a consumer protection group. The penalty was imposed on Meta Platforms Ireland, which disputed Italy’s jurisdiction over the case. Reports did not say how that challenge was resolved ([6]).

What Meta must change in the next 60 days

The fine comes with clear orders. Meta has been given a deadline to address the way the feature works. The main requirements include:

Introducing a separate, specific consent request for the gallery feature

Keeping the feature disabled by default

Providing clear instructions on how users can switch it off

The regulator also said it reserves the right to investigate a feature launched in 2026 that allows content from users’ galleries to be processed in the cloud ([7]). That signals that the scrutiny may extend beyond the feature at the center of this ruling.

A record for Italy, and an appeal still possible

The penalty is by far the largest ever imposed by the Italian regulator ([5]). Italy’s previous marquee case against a tech company was a 2021 competition fine against Amazon of more than 1.1 billion euros, which was later reduced to 752 million euros on appeal ([8]).

Measured against Meta’s size, the fine is modest. The authority put it at roughly 0.47 percent of the group’s worldwide revenue ([7]). Meta may still appeal, and it has said it disagrees with other recent privacy rulings against it.

For the millions of Android users in Italy, the practical question is whether a permission granted on a phone matches what an app actually does with it. The answer will depend on how Meta redesigns its consent screens within the regulator’s timeline and on whether the appeal process changes the outcome.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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