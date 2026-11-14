Grocery prices have been comparatively calm for months, but that stretch may be running out. At an FMI – The Food Industry Association briefing on November 12, Dr. Ricky Volpe, a professor of agribusiness at California Polytechnic State University, warned that food price inflation could accelerate into early 2027 as energy costs and weather disruptions gather pressure. For households already watching their budgets, the warning points to a longer period of higher bills at the checkout counter. ([1])

A Quiet Run May Be Ending

Grocery prices rose 0.4% in October, after three consecutive consumer price reports showed little change in food-at-home costs. On its own, that increase does not look dramatic. Volpe’s concern is what it could signal if the pace held. Sustained over a full year, monthly gains of that size would translate to roughly 4.9% annual inflation, about double the 2% to 2.5% range he cited as the historical norm for grocery prices.

He stopped short of predicting that outcome, and he declined to attach a specific inflation figure to early 2027. Still, the direction of travel worried him. He said he would expect above-average monthly increases for the next four or five months, and he would be surprised to see food prices hold flat or fall during that stretch.

Energy Costs Are Working Through the System

Diesel, natural gas and industrial electricity have been rising for months, adding expenses for farmers, processors, truck operators and retailers. Since January 2024, retail food prices have climbed slightly more than 5%, according to Volpe, even as several upstream costs have increased far faster. That gap suggests companies have absorbed part of the pressure through sourcing changes, automation, transportation efficiencies and ingredient substitutions.

Those tactics have limits. Energy makes up roughly 3% to 4% of the retail food dollar, so its direct share appears modest. Its influence, however, reaches nearly every stage of production, processing and distribution. Volpe said he is concerned that retail food inflation could remain somewhat elevated through the end of 2026 and into early 2027.

El Niño Adds a Weather Wild Card

The developing El Niño pattern introduces what Volpe described as another complication. Weather trouble in major producing regions can push global prices higher, and American shoppers feel those effects even when domestic supply is adequate. He identified several commodities as especially vulnerable:

Palm oil

Rice

Cocoa

Coffee

Closer to home, poor weather in the southeastern United States, western Mexico and Southern California has already lifted prices for certain vegetables and other fresh items. Beef and veal face tight cattle supplies, strong demand and higher production expenses. Fluid milk is particularly exposed to rising transportation and refrigeration costs.

Volpe also acknowledged considerable uncertainty. Not every agricultural region will be hit by El Niño in the same way, and its ultimate effects remain difficult to pin down. Even so, the possibility of additional supply disruptions arrives at a difficult moment for an industry already absorbing higher costs.

Shoppers and Retailers Face a Tighter Squeeze

The timing is awkward for supermarket operators. Research presented at the briefing found that 62% of shoppers believe their incomes are falling behind inflation, while 65% remain extremely or very concerned about grocery prices. Another 72% said they are doing fine financially, provided they stick to their budgets.

Retailers are already competing hard with promotions, store brands and loyalty discounts. Additional cost pressure could force them to choose between passing higher expenses on to customers and absorbing more of the bill themselves. Either option carries risk, whether that means higher shelf prices that shoppers notice or thinner margins that companies must defend.

Volpe acknowledged that his original outlook for 2026 proved more pessimistic than the actual results. That experience underscores how uncertain these forecasts can be. Yet he said that not a whole lot that’s moving in the right direction when it comes to keeping food prices flat or falling right now.

The moderation of recent months may prove to be a pause rather than a lasting return to stability. For households, the practical lesson is that the calm of the past few months may not hold, and grocery budgets built on that recent steadiness may need a second look.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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