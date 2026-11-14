Ohio University and local health officials are working to determine how a cluster of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infections began. The Athens City-County Health Department and the university reported 11 confirmed cases in a joint release on Friday, up from seven on Nov. 11, and every case involves a student on the university’s Athens campus ([1]). For affected students, the outbreak has meant days of illness and uncertainty, while many others on campus are asking whether they were exposed.

A count that is still moving

The number of cases has risen quickly over a short period. Local reporting offers a slightly different starting point, however. The Post reported that the first joint release on Nov. 11 confirmed four cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which means the figures in early reports should be read with care.

Dr. Carl Ortman, the county health commissioner, has not signaled that the count has peaked. He said he expects more cases in the coming days, adding, “I anticipate that this is not the end of what we’re seeing.” Officials have not said how many students are currently ill or how many have recovered.

Tracing the days before symptoms appeared

Investigators are now interviewing the affected students. The goal is to learn where they spent time and whether their routines overlap in a way that points to a shared exposure. The health department and university have said that details such as when people became ill, where they went, and what they ate in the days before symptoms began could show whether the cases are connected.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli can spread in several ways. According to the health department, the bacteria can be transmitted through contaminated food or water, contact with animals, or person to person. Officials have not identified a common source, and they have not said whether the cases are linked to a single exposure.

In the meantime, the university has stepped up cleaning and disinfection in dining areas and residence halls. It has also inspected food preparation facilities to confirm that safety procedures are being followed. These measures are intended to limit further spread while the investigation continues.

Recognizing symptoms and knowing when to act

Symptoms usually begin three to four days after exposure, and they can take up to 10 days to appear. Common signs reported by the health department and the university include:

Severe stomach cramps

Diarrhea, which may be bloody

Nausea or vomiting

A low fever

Anyone who develops these symptoms should seek medical care and tell the doctor about a possible exposure to E. coli. Specific tests are needed to confirm the infection, because its symptoms can resemble those of other illnesses. Most people recover within five to seven days, but some develop severe complications.

The most serious complication is hemolytic uremic syndrome, a condition that can cause kidney failure. Roughly 5 to 10 percent of people diagnosed with E. coli infections develop it. Warning signs include fever, abdominal pain, unusual fatigue, reduced urination, and small unexplained bruises or bleeding. Anyone with these signs needs emergency care right away.

Support on campus and open questions

Students who are ill can seek help from the Office of the Dean of Students. According to The Post, that support can include isolation housing and academic assistance. The university has also urged students and faculty to stay alert for symptoms and to seek care if they appear.

Several key questions remain unanswered. Officials have not confirmed a common source, have not said whether the cases are connected, and have not stated whether the risk is still ongoing. Until the interviews and testing produce clearer results, the most useful steps for students are to watch their health closely and to act quickly if symptoms develop. The next joint update from the health department and the university should show whether the case count levels off.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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