The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, 2026, halting departures at every U.S. airport after a communication problem reached all of the agency’s Air Route Traffic Control Centers. ([1])The order is rare, and it arrived with few details about what went wrong or when flights could resume.

An order that covers the whole country

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the order in a post on X, adding that “FAA technicians are investigating the issue.” “We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

The directive was issued in an air traffic control advisory that told operators to keep departing aircraft on the ground. The ground stop was issued at 3:54 p.m. ET, according to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center. Flights already in the air were not ordered to turn back. Any flights already airborne would be allowed to proceed to their destinations. International arrivals were handled differently, with the FAA saying inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.

Such a sweeping step is uncommon. The last time there was a nationwide ground stop was in January 2023, when a pilot notification system went down. Prior to that, the last nationwide ground stop was issued after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

What is known about the cause

Officials have not identified the source of the disruption. Duffy’s statement did not give an estimated restoration time or identify what caused the communication issue. An FAA spokesperson described the problem as a communications problem impacting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which handle flights going across the country.

Early reports pointed to equipment problems, though the agency has not confirmed them. The extraordinary circumstances weren’t explained, but there were reports of equipment outages, including equipment for communications. The national order also followed earlier problems in the Midwest. Before the nationwide order, the FAA had already issued separate ground stops for flights headed to O’Hare and Midway, citing an equipment outage. ([2])

Key points as reported Friday

Scope: departures from all U.S. airports were halted.

Stated reason: a communication issue affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, with the order citing extraordinary circumstances and safety.

Cause: not publicly identified in the reports reviewed.

Timeline: no restoration time announced.

Where the stop stands and what travelers should do

The status of the stop was unclear in the reporting available at the time of writing. Neither Duffy nor the FAA gave a cause or said when departures would resume. Some accounts claimed the national stop had been lifted, but there was no official confirmation. ([3])Readers should confirm the latest status through the FAA or their airline before heading to the airport.

Airports advised passengers to contact their carriers directly. Friday’s directive, however, specifically instructed departing traffic to remain grounded and did not announce a comparable order for planes already in the air. Travelers with flights departing from U.S. airports on Friday afternoon and evening should expect possible schedule changes until the FAA confirms that departures have resumed.

The episode is likely to draw attention to the aging communication systems that support air traffic control. For now, the agency’s updates will determine how quickly the country’s skies return to normal.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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