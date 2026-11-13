Shohei Ohtani rarely talks about his personal life, so it stands out when his dog becomes the center of attention. Decoy, a Dutch Kooikerhondje, has been a familiar sight around the Dodgers for years. Now Ohtani is playfully pointing to his children for the dog’s eye-catching appearance ([1]). The comments came after an unusually quiet stretch for the star, who said he had more time at home during the World Series than he has had in three years.

A dog whose fame began with a rumor

Decoy’s celebrity predates his public debut. Internet fans became fixated on his name during Ohtani’s free agency, when unfounded theories suggested the name hinted at where the slugger would sign. Once the dog was seen in public, the attention never really faded. Fans have watched him at games, parades and in celebratory moments that the Dodgers shared widely.

What Ohtani said about the kids

The explanation Ohtani offered is simple and lighthearted. According to a report from Yahoo Sports, Ohtani said his kids are giving Decoy more snacks these days. That detail lines up with the broader story of a household where the children clearly have influence over the family pet. Ohtani has two children, and his decision to blame them with a grin fits the playful tone he has taken when discussing Decoy in recent interviews.

Still, the reporting available does not provide a full breakdown of the dog’s appearance, so it is best to treat the snack explanation as Ohtani’s own light-hearted take rather than a confirmed cause.

A résumé most dogs will never match

Decoy’s public profile has grown well beyond the ballpark. Several milestones have made him one of the most recognizable pets in sports:

He threw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

He received a “Most Valuable Dog” award from MLB.

He became the star of a children’s book, “Decoy Saves Opening Day.”

He was honored in a 28-foot mural that shows him giving Ohtani a high-five after the first pitch.

The book follows Decoy as he races to fetch his lucky baseball before a big Opening Day moment. Ohtani co-wrote it with Michael Blank, and the 32-page title is also meant to support animal rescue work.

Family first, even for a famous dog

For all the attention, Ohtani has been clear about how he sees his relationship with Decoy. In an interview while promoting the book, he said, “I don’t look at Decoy like I’m his owner” and described the two as family. That attitude helps explain why he has been cautious about putting the dog into commercial deals, reportedly because he views Decoy as a family member rather than a marketing asset.

That is what makes the latest comment so endearing. A superstar who usually keeps his life private is now sharing a small, funny moment about the people at home. Whether the blame belongs to the kids or to the dog himself, the story shows how Decoy has become part of the Ohtani family’s everyday life, and part of the Dodgers’ public identity as well.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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