Pacific Palisades, California – Pacific Palisades is rising from the ashes, and one of its most visible signs of recovery arrives this winter. The luxury fitness club Equinox has set a reopening date of December 15 for its Sunset Boulevard location, ([1])nearly two years after the Palisades Fire forced the newly opened facility to close. The return matters now because it arrives alongside a cluster of other reopenings, though the neighborhood is still far from fully restored.

A Club That Barely Got Started

Equinox first opened its Pacific Palisades doors on December 20, 2024, and the club had only a brief run before the fire in January 2025 shut it down. ([2])The space once housed a Bay Club, which closed in 2023, so the building has changed hands more than once in a short period.

When the company announced the new date, it struck a tone of community rather than commerce. “As we prepare to reopen our doors, we look forward to welcoming the community back to Equinox Pacific Palisades,” the company said. ([2])Its planned amenities include personal training, studio Pilates, contrast therapy and a members’ lounge, according to the same report.

Storefronts Coming Back in Stages

The fitness club is not the first return on the neighborhood’s commercial map. Palisades Village, the mall developed by Rick Caruso, welcomed its first new business since the fire on July 1 with a ribbon-cutting. ([3])The center then set a full reopening for August 15 after a $100 million post-fire rebuild, and most former tenants are returning. ([3])

Smaller operators have also reopened. Local reporting describes a group of mom-and-pop shops coming back to serve residents who are returning to the area. ([4])Fashion designer Elyse Walker, who lost her longtime flagship on Antioch Street, said earlier that people who live in the Palisades do not want to leave. ([5])

What matters now Palisades Village reopened on August 15 after a rebuild that cost $100 million.

The Bay Theater reopens on November 13, with five auditoriums and dine-in service.

Equinox plans to reopen its Sunset Boulevard club on December 15.

Recovery Still Has Gaps

The scale of the loss explains why each reopening carries weight. The Palisades Fire began on January 7, 2025, killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,800 structures, according to CAL FIRE. ([6])Rebuilding a commercial district is only one part of that work, and many households are still navigating their own recoveries.

Not every local institution has managed a comeback. The Palisadian-Post, a community newspaper that had served the neighborhood for decades, ceased publication in December 2025, mainly because of complications tied to the fire. ([7])That loss shows that a reopened storefront does not automatically mean a fully restored community.

Equinox’s reopening, then, is best read as one measure of progress among several. It signals that large operators see enough demand to return, while the smaller shops and civic institutions that give the neighborhood its character are still working toward the same goal. The December date will show whether the club’s members come back in the numbers the company expects, and whether the rest of Pacific Palisades follows at a similar pace.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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