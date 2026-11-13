Costco shoppers across a dozen states are being asked to check a popular dessert topping before Thanksgiving. Manufacturer Alamance Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one batch of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream because it may contain a small amount of a cleaning chemical, according to a notice sent to members on Nov. 7 ([1]). The company’s warning covers only specific cans, not every Kirkland Signature whipped cream product on store shelves.

A chemical smell and taste triggered the recall

The action began with complaints from people who had already bought the product. Some members said the whipped cream had an unusual chemical odor and flavor, and Alamance Foods responded by pulling the affected batch from circulation. The company said it acted “out of an abundance of caution” rather than in response to confirmed harm. Alamance Foods has reported no serious health problems that required a doctor’s care.

The notice did not name the chemical, and it did not explain how a cleaning agent could have ended up in the cans. That gap matters for shoppers trying to judge the risk. The company’s statement describes a sanitizing agent in trace amounts, but no further detail about its source or composition has been made public in the materials reviewed.

How to tell whether a can is affected

The recall covers 15-ounce cans of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream sold in eight-count cases and three-packs, with item code AC50 (Fox6 News). Only cans with a “Best If Used By” date of April 2, 2027, and a timestamp between 00:35 and 02:45 are included. Those cans were sold at Costco warehouses between Oct. 11 and Oct. 31, 2026.

The affected product was distributed to warehouses in the following states:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Wisconsin

If you bought this whipped cream: Stop using it and do not add it to desserts or drinks. Return the cans to any Costco warehouse for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact Alamance Foods at customer.care@alamancefood.com.

Because the recall is limited to specific batch markers, checking the packaging is the quickest way to confirm whether a can is included. Shoppers who bought the product in the window described should look at the date and timestamp before using the cream for holiday pies.

Open questions ahead of the holiday

The timing has drawn attention because whipped cream is a common topping for pumpkin pie and other seasonal desserts. The recall reached households just as many people began planning Thanksgiving menus. Coverage from several outlets has noted that the notice was issued in time for those preparations, though the company has not said how many cans were sold.

For now, the central facts are clear. One batch is affected, the product has not been linked to any serious illness in the company’s account, and the chemical remains unidentified. Shoppers who follow the packaging checks and return steps should be able to resolve the issue quickly, and any further details from Alamance Foods or Costco will determine how much more the public learns.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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