Few travel decisions feel as small and as stressful as deciding when to leave for the airport. Leave too late and a slow commute can cost a flight. Leave too early and hours disappear into a terminal. As Thanksgiving travel picks up, the award-winning flight tracking app Flighty has added a feature aimed directly at that dilemma. The original report described a travel app that promises to tell passengers exactly when to leave, weighing traffic and airport wait times ([1] ([1])).

Why the timing question lands now

Flighty launched its personalized When to Leave feature on November 11, 2026, as part of its Fall Release v4.12, timed for the Thanksgiving travel rush ([2]). The company frames the feature as a way to answer a question many travelers work through by hand: how early should they leave? Travelers usually juggle driving times and airport tasks in their heads, working backward from a departure time.

The timing of the release matters because holiday travel tends to bring heavier roads and longer lines. Flighty says the feature flags local public holidays that could mean heavier traffic or longer airport lines ([2]). That makes the tool more useful during the days when guesswork is most costly.

How the departure plan is built

The process starts simply. Travelers add a departure location under their flight details, and the app estimates the drive using Apple Maps, based on predicted traffic ([2]). From there, the plan moves through several stages:

A drive estimate that is checked often before any alert goes out.

Adjustable airport time covering parking, rental return, security, check-in, passport control and lounge time, according to Euronews.

A “Leave Soon” alert 20 minutes before the final “Time to Leave” alert.

An updated notification if traffic becomes significantly worse, so travelers do not need to keep checking maps.

Travelers who do not drive can still use the tool. The company says passengers using other transportation can enter their own travel time, and the feature is designed with drivers in mind. Once a traveler reaches the airport, the app shifts its focus to what it calls airport time, which can be viewed as one block or broken into tasks.

What to know before relying on it

The feature is not available to everyone. According to Flighty’s App Store listing, When to Leave is available to Flighty Pro users ([3]). The app’s credentials are well documented. It is an Apple App of the Year finalist, an Apple Design Award winner and an App Store Editors’ Choice, and it holds a 4.8-star rating ([2]).

A timing tool does not replace basic planning. Experts generally recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international ones, since parking and other tasks can cause unexpected delays ([4]). Programs such as TSA PreCheck or CLEAR can also speed up screening ([4]).

What matters now: The tool bundles drive times, traffic alerts and airport routines into one timeline, but it is limited to Pro subscribers and built mainly for drivers. Travelers heading out for the holidays should still allow extra time for parking and security.

For a season defined by crowded roads and packed concourses, a single timeline that accounts for traffic may spare some travelers an anxious drive. Whether it delivers on its promise will depend on how well its estimates hold up when the holiday crowds arrive.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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