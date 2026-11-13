A black leather jacket once suggested rebellion and cool detachment. This week, the same garment became the target of online ridicule after Nvidia’s chief executive left the company he helped build. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is stepping down as CEO of the chipmaker he co-founded 33 years ago, and the jacket has become a shorthand for something far less flattering than rebellion. Coverage of the episode, including this ([1])report, shows how quickly a signature look can change meaning when public attention turns against the person wearing it.

The viral version was not real

Some of the most shared jokes did not depict the jacket Huang actually wears. One widely circulated version showed Huang wearing a heavily studded leather jacket that features a cross. Reporting on the picture found that the photo, which was altered by AI, appears to use real Getty Images photos taken of Huang this June in Seoul., and that in the real photos, Huang is wearing a slim-fitting jacket, not a leather-studded number.

The fabricated look still landed because it fit a familiar story. Huang does consistently wear black leather jackets in public appearances. He has spoken about the habit before, and he owns 30 to 40 leather jackets, as he told a CBS interviewer. The exaggerated version simply pushed a real habit into a more absurd place.

From a rebel icon to a uniform

The leather jacket carries a long cultural history that predates Huang’s tech career. For decades it has been linked with Hollywood rebellion, most famously through the screen image of Marlon Brando. Huang adopted the jacket as a personal uniform, and he has given a practical reason for it. Huang has stated that his uniform helps him avoid decision fatigue.

Outside the United States, the look has also become a nickname. It’s a Chinese internet meme nickname for NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, based on his iconic black leather jacket and used humorously in tech discussions. That kind of label shows how an outfit can become a brand identity, which is part of why critics now find it easy to tease.

A resignation that changed the context

The mockery arrived alongside a far more serious development. The board of directors said Thursday that Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang has resigned, ending a weekslong saga. The company’s announcement stated that Huang left his posts as president, chief executive and board member effective immediately. NVIDIA’s release confirms his resignation but gives no reason for his departure.

Reports before the resignation described personal conduct that drew attention far beyond the business pages. According to the reporting cited by NBC News, Huang was reported to have had multiple extramarital relationships, including one with a suspected agent of China and another with an executive who reported to him. Those allegations are reports rather than established findings, and the company has not publicly addressed them in detail. The market responded to the news as well. Nvidia shares dropped Thursday after Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO. NVIDIA appoints Colette Kress interim CEO following Jensen Huang’s resignation, and the company has begun a search for a permanent successor.

Why the jacket now reads differently

The same garment can signal opposite things depending on the moment. The table below sets out how the jacket was read at different points.

Context How the jacket is read Hollywood rebellion A symbol of defiance and cool Huang’s tech keynotes A practical, personal uniform Current online reaction A midlife crisis cliché and a punchline

Commentary on the trend has focused on timing rather than tailoring. While he managed to pull off the leather jacket at tech events, the atmosphere will be fundamentally different in a legislative hearing. Fashion writers have made a similar point about the garment itself. A box-fresh leather jacket can feel try-hard and tips into midlife crisis territory fast. Online, the joke has moved beyond clothing. Some users now pair the jacket with resignation themed captions, turning a wardrobe staple into a running gag about the end of an era.

What the jacket says now

The jacket has not changed, but the story around it has. A garment that once stood for outsider confidence now carries the weight of a chief executive’s personal scandal and a sudden exit. For Huang, the jacket remains tied to a career that reshaped the chip industry, even as the jokes focus on the man rather than the business. For readers, the episode is a reminder that style is rarely neutral. Context decides whether a look reads as cool or comic, and in this case, that context shifted within days.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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